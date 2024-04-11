Two Left Lanes on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Page Content





BURLINGTON, WV – The two left lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 19 and mile marker 22, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. This work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​



