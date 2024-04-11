Submit Release
Lane Restriction on WV 2, John G. Chernenko Bridge, in Wellsburg, to Begin Wednesday, April 10, 2024

A portion of WV 2 (John G. Chernenko Bridge), in Wellsburg, will be restricted to one lane, in both directions, from milepost 6.70 to milepost 6.83, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, for bridge repair and paving. There is an 11-foot width restriction.  Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert for changing traffic patterns. Delays are expected.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

