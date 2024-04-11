County Route 29, (Gandy Road), Randolph County, will be closed on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and Thursday, April 11, 2024

County Route 29, (Gandy Road), Randolph County, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and Thursday, April 11, 2024, approximately 1.15 miles from the intersection of County Route 29/5 (Little Italy Road), to replace a culvert. Special accommodations for emergency vehicles only; all other motorists must seek alternates routes.
