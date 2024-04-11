When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 10, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sesame Company Name: Oregon Spice Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Parmesan Garlic Seasoning

Company Announcement

April 10, 2024, Oregon Spice Company, Portland, OR is recalling Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning 5oz because it may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was distributed in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and Alaska to Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertson’s and Safeway stores, as well as Amazon.com and online orders placed through https://link.edgepilot.com/s/655a1f0e/5w2Vpc_piEaWbxzcpYqXbg?u=http://www.johnnysfinefoods.com/.

The product is in a plastic spice bottle with a green cap and is labeled as Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic 5 oz., ink jet on bottom of bottle BB 04MAR26 0644 19:48 to 21:41

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a Distributor that product containing sesame was labeled in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should not consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Media contact: David Estes 503.238.0664

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503.238.0664 customerservice@oregonspice.com from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.