Goodguys Crowns the 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance

A custom candy apple red 1932 Ford Phaeton

Congratualtions to Ken Reister for winning the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance Award for his amazing 1932 Ford Phaeton.

The owner of a custom 1932 Ford

Ken Reister was awarded the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance title for his amazing 1932 Ford Phaeton.

Rear view of a custom 1932 Ford Phaeton

Ken Reister’s 1932 Ford Phaeton that was named the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance winner!

presenting the award to a car owner

Goodguys and Meguiar's associates award Ken Reister with the 2024 Meguair's Street Rod d' Elegance award during the Goodguys Del Mar Nationals.

the stunning tan leather interior of a 1932 Ford

The amazing interior of the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar's Street Rod d' Elegance award winner, a 1932 Ford Phaeton.

Goodguys congratulates Ken Reister for earning the 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance Award for his stunning 1932 Ford Phaeton.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned their first Top 12 winner of year by naming Ken Reister’s absolutely stunning 1932 Ford Phaeton as the 2024 Meguair’s Street Rod d’ Elegance winner this past weekend at the 23rd Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals in Del Mar, CA. This coveted award goes to a vehicle originally built before 1948 that has been modified to exude sophisticated styling, excellence in build quality and overall elegance.

Built by Reister’s Rod Shop and Squeeg’s Kustoms, this project is something Ken has envisioned for decades. “I’ve dreamed about this car ever since I was released from the military,” Ken said. “When I learned that Chip Foose was designing an all-steel ’32 Phaeton body with Brookeville Roadster, I jumped at the chance!”

Once Ken obtained the freshly stamped steel body, his team at Reister’s Rod Shop went to work. A custom chassis was designed and fitted with a complete suspension system from Kugel Komponents. Ken made sure to use Ford power in the way of a fuel injected 302 cubic-inch engine that has been polished and detailed to the hilt. The car was handed off to Squeeg’s Kustoms for further body modifications, massaging and finally to be painted in a glowing Candy Apple Red over a Gold base. The beautiful interior was wrapped in leather by the Recovery Room and unique top was completed by Sid Chavers.

The Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance is just one of the Goodguys Top 12 of the Year awards. Eleven more vehicle owners and builders will add their names to this coveted list which includes Muscle Car, Street Machine, Custom, Truck of the Years and other top categories for classic vehicles and premier builders. Congratulations to Ken and the teams at Reister’s Rod Shop and Squeeg’s Kustoms for being named the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance.

