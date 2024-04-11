Goodguys Crowns the 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance

Congratualtions to Ken Reister for winning the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance Award for his amazing 1932 Ford Phaeton.

Ken Reister was awarded the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance title for his amazing 1932 Ford Phaeton.

Ken Reister’s 1932 Ford Phaeton that was named the Goodguys 2024 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’ Elegance winner!

Goodguys and Meguiar's associates award Ken Reister with the 2024 Meguair's Street Rod d' Elegance award during the Goodguys Del Mar Nationals.