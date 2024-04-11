PHILIPPINES, April 11 - Press Release

April 11, 2024 New Super Health Center turned over to Magdiwang town in Sibuyan Island, Romblon as Bong Go brings health services to grassroots The Super Health Center at Manuel Roxas Street in Magdiwang town in Sibuyan Island, Romblon, was formally handed over to benefit the community in a turnover ceremony witnessed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, April 9. This is part of collaborative efforts advocated by Go towards bolstering healthcare services in the grassroots such as island communities. The event, which coincides with the Araw ng Kagitingan, saw the presence of various local officials, highlighting their unified commitment to bring medical services closer to those in need. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo na Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas," Go said during the event. "It is a significant step towards enhanced healthcare services in communities. Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno," he added. Go shared that establishing a Super Health Center on Sibuyan Island is paramount due to its geographical remoteness and the unique healthcare challenges this isolation presents. Sibuyan, often called the "Galápagos of Asia" for its rich biodiversity, lacks immediate access to comprehensive medical services found in more urbanized regions. The said facility aims to bridge this gap, ensuring that residents of this isolated island receive essential health services without the need for long and potentially hazardous journeys. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide strategically located in various localities, including five in Romblon. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, medical consultation, and early disease detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. In his speech, Go also acknowledged Governor Otik Riano, Mayor Dr. Arthur Tansiongco and Vice Mayor Antonio Menese, among others, for their efforts in uplifting their community. Mayor Tansiongco expressed profound gratitude towards Go for his support and contributions to healthcare developments in the town and the whole of Romblon. "Mahal na mahal po kayo ng taga-Sibuyan, taga-Magdiwang, tsaka ng mga taga-Romblon," the mayor began. "Dito po talaga bantog na, if in Bisaya, alam na alam, kilalang kilala kayo dito sa bayan ng Magdiwang," he added, explaining how Go's compassionate service has reached even the most remote areas of the country. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, then emphasized the presence of a Malasakit Center at the Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan to further improve healthcare accessibility, equipped to provide medical-related support to patients in need. The Malasakit Center is designed to provide Filipinos convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by DOH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. According to the DOH, 161 active Malasakit centers nationwide have aided more than ten million Filipinos. The Malasakit Centers program, a brainchild of Go, was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, he also supported the improvement and rehabilitation of the municipal park and plaza in Banton to further boost regional development and economic growth in Romblon. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Ferrol, Romblon, and Santa Maria; the improvement of the municipal park in Banton; road improvements in Cajidiocan, Looc, Romblon, San Fernando, and Sta. Fe; and acquisition of ambulance units in Sta. Maria. On the same day, Go extended his Romblon visit to Cajidiocan to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation of ML Quezon Street, a project he supported. The senator's visit to Cajidiocan also included engagements with locals affected by job loss, where he provided support and inspiration. Additionally, Go was invited to the Provincial Athletic Meet held in the town being the Chair of the Senate Commitee on Sports.