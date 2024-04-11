Poe on PUV consolidation deadline

We acknowledge the April 30 deadline set for the PUV consolidation.

But we want to know how productive the three-month extension has been. Have there been fruitful dialogues between the LTFRB and transport groups? Were there substantial efforts to reach out to the drivers and operators to help them get into the program?

Were the apprehensions about the loans and other financial aspects of the program eased?

We hope that the LTFRB will release ahead of the deadline the list of routes with and without consolidated jeepneys.

We can't just leave our commuters scampering for rides, especially under this extreme heat.

With the nearing implementation, we also look forward to the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the appeal of transport groups. This will help enlighten concerned agencies on the path to take on the so-called modernization of our PUV fleets.