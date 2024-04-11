Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,272 in the last 365 days.

Poe on PUV consolidation deadline

PHILIPPINES, April 11 - Press Release
April 11, 2024

Poe on PUV consolidation deadline

We acknowledge the April 30 deadline set for the PUV consolidation.

But we want to know how productive the three-month extension has been. Have there been fruitful dialogues between the LTFRB and transport groups? Were there substantial efforts to reach out to the drivers and operators to help them get into the program?

Were the apprehensions about the loans and other financial aspects of the program eased?

We hope that the LTFRB will release ahead of the deadline the list of routes with and without consolidated jeepneys.

We can't just leave our commuters scampering for rides, especially under this extreme heat.

With the nearing implementation, we also look forward to the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the appeal of transport groups. This will help enlighten concerned agencies on the path to take on the so-called modernization of our PUV fleets.

You just read:

Poe on PUV consolidation deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more