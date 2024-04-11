PHILIPPINES, April 11 - Press Release

April 11, 2024 Gatchalian urges taxpayers to file income tax returns before April 15 deadline Senator Win Gatchalian urged taxpayers to file their income tax returns as the April 15 deadline for filing approaches. The principal author of the Ease of Paying Taxes Act (EOPT), Gatchalian assured taxpayers that fulfilling their obligation will become much easier moving forward. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued Bank Bulletin No. 2024-02 on April 1 directing all BIR authorized agent banks to accept all printed copies of electronically filed tax returns or payment forms thru eBIRForms and the corresponding payment of taxes due. "Now that the EOPT measure has already been enacted into law, we are confident that the process of filing income tax returns will be so much easier for our taxpayers," said Gatchalian, who serves as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. He explained that the measure allows the filing of returns and payment of taxes electronically or manually with any authorized agent bank, or revenue district office through a revenue collection officer or authorized tax software provider. Aimed at modernizing tax administration, the EOPT measure is expected to enhance compliance and revenue collection that would ensure the availability of funds for much-needed infrastructure and poverty-alleviating programs, Gatchalian said. According to him, institutionalizing digitalization of the country's tax collection system as provided by the EOPT law is expected to improve efficiency in tax collection and significantly reduce tax avoidance. For 2024, the BIR has set a tax revenue collection target of P3.05 trillion from a total collection of P2.53 trillion in 2023. "We hope that tax compliance and, in the process, tax collection would improve greatly once the provisions of the EOPT law are implemented fully and comprehensively," Gatchalian said. "Importante na maging mas madali para sa ating mga taxpayers ang pagbabayad ng buwis at kailangan ding sumunod ang mga taxpayers sa pagtupad sa kanilang obligasyon sa gobyerno," he added. Gatchalian hinikayat ang taxpayers na maghain ng ITR bago ang deadline na Abril 15 Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga taxpayer na maghain ng kanilang income tax returns habang papalapit ang Abril 15 na deadline para sa paghahain. Tiniyak ni Gatchalian, pangunahing may-akda ng Ease of Paying Taxes Act (EOPT), sa mga taxpayer na ang pagtupad sa kanilang obligasyon ay magiging mas madali sa mga darating na panahon. Nito lang Abril a-uno ay naglabas ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ng Bank Bulletin No. 2024-02 na nag-uutos sa lahat ng BIR authorized agent banks na tanggapin ang lahat ng naka-print na kopya ng electronically filed tax returns o payment forms sa pamamagitan ng eBIRForms at ang kaukulang buwis na dapat bayaran. "Ngayong naisabatas na ang panukalang EOPT, kumpiyansa ako na magiging mas madali ang proseso ng paghahain ng income tax returns para sa ating mga taxpayers," sabi ni Gatchalian, na nagsisilbing chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Ipinaliwanag niya na sa ilalim ng batas, pinahihintulutan ang paghahain ng returns at pagbabayad ng buwis sa pamamagitan ng electronic na pamamaraan o mano-mano sa alinmang awtorisadong bangko ng ahente, o revenue district office sa pamamagitan ng isang revenue collection officer o awtorisadong tax software provider. Kasunod ng layuning gawing moderno ang pangangasiwa ng buwis, ang panukalang EOPT ay inaasahang magpapahusay sa pagkolekta ng buwis at maghihikayat sa publiko na sumunod sa mandatong magbayad ng buwis. Ito ay titiyak sa pagkakaroon ng pondo para sa mga kinakailangang imprastraktura at mga programang makakatulong para maibsan ang kahirapan, sabi ni Gatchalian. Target ng BIR na makakolekta ng P3.05 trilyon ngayong 2024 kumpara sa kabuuang koleksyon na P2.53 trilyon noong 2023. "Umaasa tayo na ang tax compliance at tax collection ay tiyak na maaayos kapag tuloy-tuloy nang maipatupad ang mga probisyon ng EOPT," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Importante na maging mas madali para sa ating mga taxpayers ang pagbabayad ng buwis at kailangan ding sumunod ang mga taxpayers sa pagtupad sa kanilang obligasyon sa gobyerno," dagdag niya.