MPD Arrests Serial Business Burglar

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a serial business burglar in Northwest D.C.

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 25-year-old Harris Baylin, of no fixed address, was charged with the below offenses that occurred in the District:

 

Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:53 p.m., the suspect forcefully entered a business in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took money and fled the scene. CCN: 24050727

Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 5:28 a.m., the suspect forcefully entered a business in the 3900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took money and fled the scene. CCN: 24050621

Destruction of Property, Unlawful Entry: On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 9:40 a.m., the suspect forcefully entered a business in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, but did not take anything. CCN: 24050682

Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 4:27 p.m., the suspect forcefully entered a business in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, stole property, and fled the scene. CCN: 24051283

Destruction of Property: On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 10 p.m., the suspect shattered a glass door and window of a business in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24051583.

Second Degree Theft: On Monday, April 8, 2024, at approximately 6 p.m., the suspect attempted to open the door of a religious institution in the 4000 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The door was locked, so the suspect stole multiple nearby packages. CCN: 24052595

 

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in identifying and charging this suspect. To learn more about DC’s Camera Rebate program, visit https://ovsjg.dc.gov/page/private-security-camera-rebate-program.

 

MPD recently launched CameraConnectDC, a new community camera sharing program to give residents, business owners, institutions, and others an additional way to help police solve crime.

 

You can help make our communities safer by registering your camera system — such as a doorbell camera or private CCTV system. Registration is free. To learn more, visit:

http://mpdc.dc.gov/cameraconnectdc.

