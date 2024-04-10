MPD Arrests Juvenile in Columbia Heights Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce the arrest of a juvenile for a robbery that occurred in the 1400 block of Belmont Street, Northwest.

On March 17, 2024, at 1:40 p.m., the victim and the suspects arranged to meet at the listed location to sell a pair of sneakers. During their interaction, one of the suspects displayed a handgun and threatened the victim while demanding the victim’s property. The victim complied and both suspects fled the scene on a scooter.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, a 16-year-old Juvenile Male, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery. A BB gun was recovered at the time of arrest. CCN: 24040522

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

MPD encourages residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW