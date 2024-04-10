MPD Arrests Man in a Northeast Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce a man was arrested for being involved in an armed robbery of a gas station.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., an employee was outside of a gas station in the 2800 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The armed suspect forced the employee inside of the store as the other suspect acted as a lookout. The armed suspect took cash and the employee’s cell phone and then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, a 17-year-old male, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. The additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

CCN: 24052811