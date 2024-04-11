[Further Optimisation of Macao-Hengqin Joint Investment Promotion Mechanism] Prior Technical Meetings Help Investors Understand Business Procedures Before Investing in the Co-operation Zone

MACAU, April 11 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Economic Development Bureau, the Financial Development Bureau, the Commercial Services Bureau, the Finance Bureau and the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the “Co-operation Zone”), had a working meeting yesterday afternoon (2 April) to further optimise the implementation of the Prior Technical Meetings in the Co-operation Zone and the synergistic Macao-Hengqin investment promotion mechanism.

At the meeting, all parties conducted in-depth exchanges on the topics such as providing the investors with better and more convenient services. That is, through the “Prior Technical Meetings” mechanism, people who are interested in investing in the Co-operation Zone will be provided with “one-to-one” or “one-to-many” online consultation services in Macao. For the technical or administrative procedures that may arise during the investment implementation, professional advices will be offered to speed up the investment in the Co-operation Zone. In addition, investors’ on-site inspection and business matching sessions may be arranged in order to facilitate the project implementation in the Co-operation Zone.

Macao-Hengqin Governments Work Together to Optimise Joint Investment Promotion Mechanism

The new measure, jointly launched by IPIM and five Bureaus of the Co-operation Zone, to further optimise Macao-Hengqin joint investment promotion mechanism, can further enhance the attractiveness of the business environment in the Co-operation Zone to investors and help realise the synergistic development of Macao’s “1+4” industrial layout and Hengqin’s “Four Emerging Industries”.

The attendees of the meeting included IPIM President Vincent U, IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone António Lei, Director of the Financial Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone Chi Tenghui, Director of the Commercial Services Bureau of the Co-operation Zone Wu Chuangwei, Deputy Director of the Financial Services Bureau of Macao Kuok Iat Hoi, and the representative of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Co-operation Zone.