Macomb County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. – The Macomb County Disaster Recovery Center in Chesterfield will close permanently at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10. See below for the address:

Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station

33991 23 Mile Road

Chesterfield, MI 48047

You don’t need to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

You may also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

Survivors can visit any of the three other Disaster Recovery Centers for assistance:

Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus​

21000 Northline Road

Taylor, MI 48180

Closes at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Butzel Family Recreation Center

7737 Kercheval Avenue

Detroit, MI 48214

Kemeny Recreation Center

2260 S. Fort St.

Detroit, MI 48217

Centers are open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.