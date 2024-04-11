Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,258 in the last 365 days.

Macomb County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. – The Macomb County Disaster Recovery Center in Chesterfield will close permanently at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10. See below for the address: 

Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station

33991 23 Mile Road

Chesterfield, MI 48047

You don’t need to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. 

You may also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

Survivors can visit any of the three other Disaster Recovery Centers for assistance:

 

Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus​

21000 Northline Road

Taylor, MI 48180

Closes at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

 

Butzel Family Recreation Center

7737 Kercheval Avenue

Detroit, MI 48214

 

Kemeny Recreation Center

2260 S. Fort St.

Detroit, MI 48217

 

Centers are open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays. 

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.

You just read:

Macomb County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Tomorrow

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more