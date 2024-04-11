Macomb County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Tomorrow
LANSING, Mich. – The Macomb County Disaster Recovery Center in Chesterfield will close permanently at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10. See below for the address:
Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station
33991 23 Mile Road
Chesterfield, MI 48047
You don’t need to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
You may also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.
Survivors can visit any of the three other Disaster Recovery Centers for assistance:
Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus
21000 Northline Road
Taylor, MI 48180
Closes at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Butzel Family Recreation Center
7737 Kercheval Avenue
Detroit, MI 48214
Kemeny Recreation Center
2260 S. Fort St.
Detroit, MI 48217
Centers are open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.
For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.