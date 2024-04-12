Gender Equity and Equality Took Center Stage in Women's History Month Virtual Panel Discussion

Gender Equity and Equality event panelists

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Women's History Month, a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. In honor of this month, a virtual panel discussion titled "Gender, Equity and Equality" was held on March 21st at 7pm EST at South Brunswick Public Library, NJ, USA. The panel featured prominent leaders and activists in the fight for gender equality and provided a platform to discuss the progress made and the work that still needs to be done.

The panel was moderated by South Brunswick's own Chaiti Banerjee who is a Technology Leader, STEM advocate, UNA-USA member, and included panelists such as Colonel Raj Agrawal: Commander, Space Delta 2, U.S. Space Force, Cindy Serrano: Lt. Col. (ret), USAF, CEO & Founder of Global Freedom Group, Kate Mallory: Human Rights Activist and UNESCO Youth Member and Dr. Joanna Siekiera: International Lawyer – Pacific Law, Indo-Pacific, Maritime Security. The discussion covered a range of topics including the gender pay gap, representation in leadership positions, and the impact of gender stereotypes on society. This event aimed to raise awareness and spark conversations about the importance of gender equality in today's society.

This virtual panel discussion comes at a crucial time as the world continues to grapple with the issues of gender inequality. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the disproportionate impact on women, particularly in terms of job losses and increased domestic responsibilities. The panelists addressed these issues and offered insights on how to create a more equitable and equal society for all.

This event was open to the public and live-streamed. Viewers had the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists and engage in the conversation. The panel discussion was a timely and important event that aims to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to take action towards achieving gender equality.

Highlights of the event can be found on the blog written by Chaiti Banerjee at Novae-Blog

Or LinkedIn-Article

The event recording is available in the below link :

Event-Recording-Link

South Brunswick Public Library virtual event recording link