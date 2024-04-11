ReturnToLove.app: Generative Emotional Intelligence™ Revolutionizes Communication in Relationships with a New Paradigm
The Return-to-Love Process™ is a catalyst for transformation, enabling conversation partners to explore the potential of their partnership for more-mature understanding, trust and intimacy.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open System Applications (OSA) LLC has publicly launched a fresh, human-centered application of artificial intelligence (AI), ReturnToLove.app. This innovative service is designed to improve relationship dynamics by offering users the power of mindfulness and Nonviolent Communication (NVC) principles and practices built into a custom script that understands their situation. This unique application facilitates more-mature, human-to-human communication.
Inspired by a personal experience and the transformative practices of NVC, ReturnToLove.app is designed to help conversation partners navigate the complexity of modern relationships with more grace and empathy. Generative Emotional Intelligence (GenEI) is a new paradigm for facilitating transcendent conversations at difficult times.
A 5-minute video on YouTube explains how the Return-to-Love Process™ works and the experiences users can expect.
In April of 2023, a personal breakup due to communication difficulties led the producer, Daniel Webb, to develop a script using an AI LLM (large language model) to facilitate a collaborative conversation with his partner, grounded in mutual understanding and empathy. The healing impact of that first scripted conversation inspired development of the Return-to-Love Process™. The service crafts custom dialogue on demand to guide conversation partners through their unique challenges by exhibiting emotional intelligence with each other, simply by reading aloud from their custom-tailored script.
The Return-to-Love Process™ is made possible by Generative Emotional Intelligence™ (GenEI), a capability that emerged when the company's experts in NVC and mindfulness trained cutting-edge AI technology to generate scripts for collaborative conversations in alignment with the principles and practices of NVC.
This service is a beacon of hope for those yearning to experience a stronger feeling of connection with a partner and overcome the barriers that hinder heartfelt communion.
Testimonial:
"Before RTL, I thought, 'He's pissing me off! He isn't listening!' When we read the RTL script with each other, it was so unbiased, so positive, so respectful, I actually cried as we came to a better understanding of each other so quickly. How could I go from so cold to so warm so fast?!"
-- "Julia R.", White Salmon, WA, June 2023
Users can expect personalized scripts that address their specific situation as they describe it, enabling a journey of growth and deeper connection. With these scripts, conversation partners can more safely explore and resolve their misunderstandings and rekindle an experience of joyful togetherness in as little as 20 minutes.
"Imagine regaining that spark of new possibilities in your relationship, even in the midst of a challenge," says Daniel Webb. "The Return-to-Love Process™ is a catalyst for transformation, enabling conversation partners to explore the potential of their partnership for more-mature understanding, trust and intimacy. This became technically possible in 2023."
Webb was a co-founder of Open Systems Inc. (with Ann Winblad). OSI was a pioneering software company that produced the FIRST application software on the FIRST desktop microcomputer for business. Webb once again asserts his visionary leadership in the technology industry.
ReturnToLove.app comes with an introductory offer of free access.
The RTL team encourages users to share their experiences with the producer to enhance the system for others. It's a secure, confidential, supportive space designed to evolve with the needs of its users as they experience a new paradigm for improving significant relationships.
