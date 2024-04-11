CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Shanghai Select Safety Products and its subsidiaries

WASHINGTON — Effective today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will detain work gloves manufactured by Shanghai Select Safety Products Company, Limited and its two subsidiaries from China, Select (Nantong) Safety Products Co. Limited and Select Protective Technology (HK) Limited.

CBP issued a Withhold Release Order (WRO) against Shanghai Select Safety Products Company, Limited and its two subsidiaries Nantong and HK, based on information that reasonably indicates the use of convict labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307 in the production of that merchandise. The International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers suffer under conditions of forced labor worldwide, and WROs are a way to send a message to foreign companies exploiting workers that this will not be tolerated in U.S. supply chains. Forced labor exposes vulnerable populations to inhumane working conditions, and also hurts American workers and law-abiding businesses who cannot compete with forced labor goods that are sold below market value.

“The U.S. government sets the standard across the globe for ethical and responsible commercial transactions as we prioritize our efforts in combatting forced labor,” said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller. “We continue to see the impacts of our actions as companies implement plans of action to remediate indicators of forced labor, resulting in improved living and working conditions for laborers, and so it is essential to continue this work until we’ve eliminated forced labor from our supply chains.”

The use of convict labor to produce goods imported into the United States in order to sell goods below market value is a violation of Section 1307, and hurts law-abiding businesses, threatens American jobs, and exposes consumers to the risk of making unethical purchases.

The WRO against Shanghai Select Safety Products Company, Limited is the latest action the United States has taken to address forced labor and other human rights abuses around the world. With this WRO issuance, CBP currently oversees and enforces 52 WROs and eight Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307. This law prohibits the importation of “[a]ll goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in any foreign country by convict labor or/and forced labor, or/and indentured labor under penal sanctions . . . ,” which includes forced or indentured child labor. When CBP has information reasonably indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor in violation of Section 1307, the agency will order personnel at U.S. ports of entry to detain shipments of those goods. Such shipments will be excluded or subjected to seizure and forfeiture if the importer fails to demonstrate proof of admissibility in accordance with applicable regulations.

“We have been clear that we will not tolerate any form of forced labor in U.S. supply chains,” said CBP Executive Assistant Commissioner AnnMarie R. Highsmith. “We encourage like-minded partners to join us in supporting fair competition in the global marketplace.”

“We continue to send a strong message to the importing community that the United States will not tolerate forced labor and human rights abuses in our supply chains,” said Robert Silvers, DHS Under Secretary for Policy and Chair of the federal Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force. “CBP’s actions today demonstrate that we will enforce all of our forced labor laws vigorously.”

Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with the use of forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States, can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

