Beth Golden of Your Amazing Light to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HILTON HEAD, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Golden PhD is a transformational coach who has practiced for the past 15 years, as well as a professional voiceover artist. Her focus is helping women, 45-years of age or older, find their unique voice while navigating rapid change. These changes can include: sudden changes in health, job status, relationships or living environment. Dr. Beth helps women define their unique voice, accompanied by a simple step-by-step plan of action. She’ll help you show up in all your light and magnificence - thus the name Your Amazing Light.

“Life is all about change and developing new gifts and talents. I help women look change in the eye and courageously begin again. It’s all about supporting my clients, by walking beside them while they create their new chapter in life.”

Beth helps women set healthy boundaries and say yes or no, guilt free. This creates clear expectations while preventing burnout. Many women are people pleasers; trying to make everyone happy except themselves. Beth is a recovering people pleaser and now teaches women that it’s not about changing other people but being the change you want to see.

Beth is the voice of: medical narration, e-learning, faith-based projects and corporate narration. She believes one of the most impactful gifts is the power of your voice. This is a founding principle of her coaching practice. She offers one-on-one coaching, group coaching, or long-term packages. It all begins with a complimentary 30-minute consultation, to determine the client’s needs, and if they are a mutually good fit.

Beth has a PhD in Metaphysical Sciences and a Doctorate of Divinity. She combines science and practical spirituality to bring her clients to a greater understanding of their energetic responses and how to create win/win communication in business, home, and life.

Beth overcame the death of her husband in a tragic accident, was successful as a single parent, can empathize with the effects of loneliness and has always emerged in the light of love, joy, peace and gratitude. She welcomes the opportunity to facilitate this for you. Beth chose her healing journey with the intention of being the “Right Fit” for those experiencing rapid change and upheaval; she is someone who can show you the way out of the darkness and into Your Amazing Light.

As a professional voiceover artist Beth provides her empathetic presence and calming voice. It is a natural extension of the years of having women find their voice and explore change. Just as she has advised clients to do, Dr. Beth keeps developing her gifts and growing. Learn more about her philosophy and accomplishments in the upcoming radio show.

