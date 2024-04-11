OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg concludes visit to Serbia, reaffirms continued partnership with the country

BELGRADE, 10 April 2024 — OSCE Chair-in-Office and Malta’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg, concluded his visit to Serbia, reaffirming the OSCE’s steadfast commitment to the region and its continued partnership with Serbia.

“Our collaboration with Serbia is a testament to the tangible results we can achieve together. It illustrates our shared commitment to advancing critical areas such as the rule of law, human rights, democratization, and media freedom, thereby strengthening the very fabric of our shared security," stated Minister Borg.

Minister’s Borg agenda featured a series of high-level meetings that underscored the breadth and depth of the OSCE's efforts in Serbia and the wider region. In his discussions with President Aleksandar Vučić, National Assembly Speaker Ana Brnabić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić, and Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Defence and Prime Minister designate Miloš Vučević, the Chair-in-Office focused on the implementation of key reforms and the importance of fostering regional stability. All interlocutors expressed appreciation for the strong partnership with the OSCE, recognizing the organization's significant role in facilitating progress in the region.

The Chair-in-Office highlighted the integral function of the OSCE as a key forum for dialogue on comprehensive security, rooted in shared principles and commitments. "Guided by the spirit of our motto, 'Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security,' we believe that only through dialogue can we effectively address challenges in a way that not only preserves security but actively strengthens it," Minister Borg remarked.

During a visit to the OSCE Mission to Serbia led by the Head of Mission, Jan Braathu, Minister Borg personally commended the staff for their unwavering dedication to fulfilling the Mission’s mandate. “Their professionalism is the cornerstone of our achievements in Serbia,” he stated.

At a roundtable with media and journalists’ associations, Minister Borg highlighted the crucial role that free and independent media play in democratic societies. “Freedom of the media is a priority for the OSCE and central to our collective commitment to uphold the core values of democracy. The right to freedom of expression is fundamental for peace, security, and justice. Malta’s Chairpersonship of the OSCE is determined to pursue efforts to nurture an environment where all journalists, especially female journalists, can effectively pursue their work free from intimidation or harassment,” he emphasized.

Chair-in-Office Borg also met with various youth groups, affirming the importance of their inclusion in the OSCE’s peace and security agenda. “The energy, innovation, and engagement of young people are indispensable in shaping a more secure and peaceful future,” said Minister Borg.