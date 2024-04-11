Port Coquitlam REALTOR® honoured for career of leadership, mentorship, and excellence

The Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) have awarded Port Coquitlam REALTOR® Ray Harris with its highest honour.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) have awarded Port Coquitlam REALTOR®, Ray Harris with its highest honour.

At an industry event on April 5, Harris received the Professional Excellence Award. This award honours those in real estate whose careers, year in and out, have epitomized integrity, knowledge, ethics, leadership, community service, and mentorship.

Harris, a Realtor with Generations Real Estate Partners in Port Coquitlam, has mentored hundreds of colleagues throughout his 38-year career. He’s also been a leader within the profession, serving in volunteer positions at GVR, the BC Real Estate Association, and the Canadian Real Estate Association.

“Ray Harris is a fine example of what excellence in real estate looks like,” said Diana Dickey, GVR chair. “A deep-seated commitment to mentoring the next generation of professionals, an innate desire to give back to his community, and the drive to elevate our profession are the attributes that make Ray a deserving recipient of this award.”

Harris served as Chair of GVR in 2014 after several years of volunteering on the Board of Directors. He currently chairs GVR's Government Relations Committee, which was recently honoured with a provincial government advocacy award.

In the community, Harris supports charities ranging from national initiatives like Movember and the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer, to local causes like SHARE Family and Community Services and the WOW Event Society.

Here is a video highlighting Harris’s exceptional career in real estate: https://youtu.be/JuGZqkejyho

