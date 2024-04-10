Comer Announces Hearing on the CCP’s Efforts to Infiltrate and Influence the United States

WASHINGTON – House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part I.” This first hearing will examine how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is waging war against the U.S. by targeting, infiltrating, and influencing every sector and community in America. At the hearing, members will hear from leading experts familiar with the methods and tactics deployed by the CCP to conduct non-kinetic warfare against the United States. On March 14, 2024, Chairman Comer launched a government-wide investigation into these dangerous CCP tactics and sought information from federal agencies to ensure the federal government is effectively utilizing existing resources to combat the CCP’s political warfare.

“The CCP is waging an influence and infiltration campaign that threatens U.S. military readiness, the technology sector, financial markets, agriculture industry, education systems, intellectual property, and even our own federal government agencies. These federal agencies have important responsibilities to safeguard Americans from the CCP’s nefarious tactics and the House Oversight Committee is uniquely equipped to ensure the federal government is taking every action necessary to thwart China’s political warfare,” said Chairman Comer. “This hearing is the first in the Committee’s government-wide investigation into CCP political warfare and the witnesses appearing will tell the story of how the CCP targets America. I look forward to exposing the CCP’s actions and uncovering ways that federal agencies can work together to safeguard our communities.”

WHAT: Hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part I”

DATE: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Ret. Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen., CEO of SEMPRE, and Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute

Ret. Col. Grant Newsham

Ret. U.S. Marine Corps Colonel

Peter Mattis

President, Jamestown Foundation

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.