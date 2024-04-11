DASSAI BLUE RELEASES TYPE 35: DASSAI BLUE’S FIRST-EVER PREMIUM SAKE MADE FROM ARKANSAS RICE
DASSAI Blue Sake Now Made Exclusively with Water and Rice from the United StatesHYDE PARK, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today DASSAI Blue, the U.S. extension of the prestigious Japanese sake brand DASSAI, announces the anticipated release of the brand’s newest sake: DASSAI Blue Type 35. This Junmai Daiginjo sake is the latest to be produced at their newly opened, 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art DASSAI Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park, NY. Unlike previous releases, which used Yamada Nishiki rice sourced from Japan, Type 35 will be made with Yamada Nishiki rice cultivated in the U.S., in a first-ever collaboration with Isbell Farms, a sustainable, family-owned rice farm located in Central Arkansas.
Yamada Nishiki has long stalks that are prone to falling over, making it a difficult variety to cultivate and requiring the experience and expertise of farmers. The team at DASSAI Blue has exported seeds from Japan and spent four years cultivating this rice with Isbell Farms. Yamada Nishiki is considered the gold standard of sake rice and is the only variety used in DASSAI and DASSAI Blue’s sake making process. Type 35 reinforces the brand’s commitment and dedication to craft U.S.-made sake with Hudson Valley water and now Arkansas rice.
Chairman Hiroshi Sakurai says, “We are now very proud to present DASSAI Blue Type 35, made using American water and American Yamada Nishiki rice. This product has undergone numerous trials in production before being sold and we are confident that it will surely impress everyone. We would like to express our gratitude to Chris Isbell, who has spent four years cultivating the desired rice, Yamada Nishiki. At the same time, we feel a great sense of confidence and pride in the production team of DASSAI Blue, who have persistently challenged themselves to achieve the desired quality of Type 35. Please enjoy DASSAI 35 Type, crafted with American water and American Yamada Nishiki rice.”
The DASSAI Blue artisans have closely monitored each step of the sake production to ensure that the U.S.-cultivated Yamada Nishiki achieves the same superior level of taste and quality as the Japanese rice. DASSAI Blue’s Chief Technology Officer, Naoya Matsufuji, says they have successfully created a sake that stands shoulder to shoulder with the sake made from Japanese rice but noted there is a difference in the rice. The Arkansas Yamada Nishiki is harder and takes longer to break down while fermenting, so the DASSAI Blue team has had to alter each step little by little to ensure the high level of excellence required by DASSAI Blue. For the Arkansas rice, they have had to use a stronger koji and increase how long they steam the rice. It is this reliance on close analysis that allows DASSAI Blue to embrace new things while maintaining its high level of quality.
“Isbell Farms is proud to be part of the Sakurai family’s journey to produce their famed DASSAI sake here in the United States. The marriage of our Yamada Nishiki rice and their amazing sake brewing expertise is the exciting culmination that we’ve all been eagerly anticipating since this process began,” said Chris Isbell, owner of Isbell Farms.
DASSAI Blue Type 35 has a beautiful golden color, suggesting the richness of the rice. The aroma is reminiscent of white peaches and ripe papayas with a soft, sweet fragrance. The taste is characterized by a subtle sweetness and refreshing acidity that gives way to a pleasant sensation in the mouth. A slight richness lingers in the aftertaste.
Blending tradition and innovation is a hallmark of DASSAI. DASSAI Blue has worked for almost a year to elevate the artistry of American-made sake. DASSAI Blue meticulously brews Junmai Daiginjo, the highest level of premium sake. With a trained staff of artisans from Japan and the United States, DASSAI Blue utilizes craft sake methods by making sake batch-by-batch, using handmade koji, and fermenting each in smaller tanks than general standard. The brand also embraces technology and detailed analysis to ensure its delicious taste and premium quality in every batch.
DASSAI Blue Type 35 is the third and latest product from renowned sake brand and parent company, DASSAI. DASSAI has experienced exponential growth in Japan, the U.S. and globally. Hiroshi and Kazuhiro Sakurai, the father and son, 3rd, and 4th generation DASSAI Chairman and President, tirelessly refined the brand and expanded its markets, with DASSAI Blue, their biggest step into the global sake market. This venture aligns seamlessly with Chairman Hiroshi Sakurai's dream of sharing DASSAI's excellence with the world, making DASSAI Blue Type 35 a noteworthy addition to the brand's already prestigious lineup.
The DASSAI Blue Sake Brewery is located at 5 St Andrew Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538. The tasting room is open for tours and tastings by reservation only through Tock, as well as walk-ins for by-the-glass purchases. Please check out www.DASSAI.com for the hours of operation. DASSAI Blue Type 35 will be sold at the brewery, Union Square Wine & Spirits, Ambassador Wine & Spirits, Rolling Barrel Wine & Liquor and other retailers and restaurants throughout New York for an SRP of $51.
About DASSAI Blue
The name DASSAI Blue is derived from the Japanese proverb translated as, “Although blue dye comes from the indigo plant, it is bluer than indigo.” DASSAI Blue marks a significant milestone for the DASSAI brand: bringing production outside of Japan for the first time in their history. Following the same dedication towards quality found within the brewery in Japan, DASSAI Blue is made at their state-of-the-art brewery in Hyde Park, NY, exclusively using the highest quality sake rice, Yamada Nishiki. Polished to the most prestigious category, Junmai Daiginjo, the sake is brewed using “craft sake” methods—making sake batch by batch, koji by hand, and fermenting in small tanks. DASSAI Blue prides itself on making delicious, aromatic sake and bringing it from New York to the World. You can visit DASSAI Blue online or follow them on Instagram @dassai_blue
