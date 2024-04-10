Upper East Side New York Gallery and Residence Adjacent to the Renowned Frick Museum to Auction Via Concierge Auctions

11 & 15 East 70th Street | Located in a boutique, full-service building with only nine condominiums plus the Gallery 11 East 70th Street | Gorgeous art gallery space on the Upper East Side 11 East 70th Street | Turnkey condition with multiple exhibit spaces and private outdoor space 15 East 70th Street | World Premiere location adjacent the Frick 15 East 70th Street | Surrounded by renowned shopping and dining

Located just off Central Park, bidding is set to open this May in cooperation with Compass

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two elegant properties, one a beautiful pre-war condominium, and the other a turnkey art gallery, are poised to enter the auction arena next month via Concierge Auctions. Gracing one of Manhattan’s most opulent blocks, the properties are mere steps from Central Park, and adjacent to the Frick Museum at East 70th Street, which is currently undergoing a $100 million renovation expected to be completed later this year. Offered separately or collectively, the properties are selling in cooperation with Rachel A. Glazer and Bridget Little of Compass. Bidding will commence on 1 May and conclude on 15 May on the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

A rare opportunity in New York City’s competitive real estate landscape, the addresses, 11 & 15 1A East 70th St, combine two unique properties listed together for $6.995 million with starting bids expected between $2.25 million to $4.25 million. Boasting over 6,500 private, multi-purpose square footage, the condominium residence, adjacent to the gallery, provides a perfect perch from which to manage the gallery; alternatively, the gallery can be home to one’s own private collection or transitioned as an additional residence.

Listed for $1.8M million, with starting bids expected between $500,000 and $1 million, the condo unit provides 2,000 square feet of private space, boasting original details including custom woodwork, and a private patio. A pre-war design, the condo, located at 15 East 70th Street, 1A, emanates warmth and luxury, offering two spacious bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace. Built in the early 1900s, the boutique property sits within one of the area’s beloved limestone buildings, a classic staple of the neighborhood. Key amenities include 24/7 white-glove service and a doorman, making it the perfect place to settle in the city.

Listed for $5.5 million, with starting bids expected between $1.75 million to $3.25 million, 11 East 70th Street sits the 4,600-square-foot gallery space in turnkey condition, with an exterior boasting gorgeous arched windows and wrought-iron details. Previously home to a renowned art gallery, the entrance and reception area feature high ceilings and beautiful marble floors that flow seamlessly into two gallery spaces with custom lighting. A breathtaking circular staircase leads downstairs to the Garden Level, which offers additional gallery spaces that connect to a private outdoor oasis. Included are three and a half bathrooms, art storage space, and office space, with recently updated lighting, windows, and plumbing.

“This magnificent Upper East Side gallery and estate is a truly exceptional property—marked by its artistic pedigree and premier location, providing residential space that is both opulent and conducive to creativity and appreciation for art connoisseurs,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “In conjunction with Rachel A. Glazer and Bridget Little of COMPASS, the historic 11 East 70th Street and 15 East 70th St property will soon have a new owner thanks to Concierge Auctions’ market-leading platform and our global reach, which is ideal for unique and luxurious properties such as this one.”

The Upper East Side has been home to history’s famous families—Vanderbilt, Carnegie, Lenox, and more. The location of the properties is truly unmatched, offering some of the most iconic shopping and dining destinations in the world. From the beautiful architecture of prewar buildings to the natural vistas of Central Park, the Upper East Side is one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods. Ample activities await, including Museum Mile where some of the world’s most famed institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim, sit. Nearby, Madison Avenue offers globally renowned shopping, dotted with some of the most highly-ranked restaurants in the world- or residents on the go can simply grab a classic New York slice. The Upper East Side is in the heart of the city, with convenient access to all the best that New York has to offer.

