Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,242 in the last 365 days.

Taoiseach speaks to Northern Ireland First Minister and deputy First Minister

The Taoiseach spoke by phone this afternoon with First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. The Taoiseach spoke of the importance he attaches to his role as a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, including today the 26th anniversary of its signing. With this week’s re-establishment of the North South Ministerial Council, the Taoiseach and the First Minister and deputy First Minister looked forward to renewed, positive North-South engagement in the months ahead.

You just read:

Taoiseach speaks to Northern Ireland First Minister and deputy First Minister

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more