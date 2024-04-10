Taoiseach speaks to Northern Ireland First Minister and deputy First Minister

The Taoiseach spoke by phone this afternoon with First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. The Taoiseach spoke of the importance he attaches to his role as a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, including today the 26th anniversary of its signing. With this week’s re-establishment of the North South Ministerial Council, the Taoiseach and the First Minister and deputy First Minister looked forward to renewed, positive North-South engagement in the months ahead.