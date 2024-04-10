“I assured President Zelenskyy that Ireland will advocate for support for Ukraine and the President’s peace plan amongst our global partners with whom we enjoy close relationships, including our partners in Africa, and stressed that we will continue to work with partners, both in the EU and the UN, to hold Russia accountable, including through supporting further sanctions against Russia.
You just read:
Taoiseach speaks to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.