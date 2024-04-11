Omni Interactions Wins 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award for Outsource Provider of the Year

Omni Interactions’ unique remote business model and outstanding performance wins the company Outsource Provider of the Year

We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the prestigious title of Outsource Provider of the Year for the second consecutive year.” — Courtney Meyers and Karen Pavicic, co-CEOs at Omni Interactions

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions today announced it has been named a winner in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group. Omni Interactions won Outsource Provider of the Year because of their ability to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost.

"In today's digital world, exceptional customer service is no longer a differentiator, it's a necessity. A recent study found that 67% of customers recommend products or services to others after a great customer experience, highlighting the measurable impact of prioritizing customer satisfaction," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award winners who are setting the standard for building trust and loyalty with their customers."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the prestigious title of Outsource Provider of the Year for the second consecutive year," declared Omni Interactions Co-CEOs, Courtney Meyers and Karen Pavicic. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of every member of the Omni Interactions team."

About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, and finalist for CCW BPO of the Year and CCW Workforce Innovation of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking #170 on the Inc. 5000. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated “Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.