Illinois EPA Announces $25.1 Million in Grant Awards for Public Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

ILLINOIS, April 10 - Grants will fund 643 New EV Fast Charging Ports at 141 Illinois Locations


SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced $25.1 million is being awarded to 20 applicants for electric vehicle charging infrastructure under the Driving a Cleaner Illinois program. The grants will fund 643 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 141 locations throughout the state. The awards are based on a Notice of Funding Opportunity issued in late 2023, seeking publicly accessible locations statewide. These grants were made possible through Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan and authorized under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). In 2023, Illinois EPA awarded $12.6 million in Volkswagen Settlement funding for more than 300 new EV fast charging ports.


"In Illinois, we're strategically turning our vision for a clean energy future into a reality," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to recent grant awards, my administration will double the number of publicly available fast charging ports—putting us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050."


"Through these grants, Illinois will increase the number of fast charging ports by over 100 percent, resulting in nearly 1,000 more fast charging ports available for Illinois' EV motorists and visitors," said Director Kim. "This is significant progress in building out EV charging infrastructure throughout Illinois, with more opportunities on the way."


These awards fund DCFC charging stations at publicly accessible locations (shopping centers, retail stores, gas stations, hotels, etc.) across the state. Additional points were awarded to projects in Equity Investment Eligible Communities.


The Illinois EPA also recently announced Round 2 of CEJA EV charging funding, which includes the same eligible private-sector applicants and Level 3 DCFC Chargers, while also opening eligibility to units of local government and Level 2 chargers. More information about Round 2 is available at this link: https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/air-quality/driving-a-cleaner-illinois.html.


A complete list of Round 1 Grantees is below.

Grantee

Award Amount

Location(s) of EV Chargers

Location Type

3216N Inc

$320,000.00

Elk Grove Village
Stone Park

Gas Stations

Adams Electric Cooperative

$277,814.00

Quincy (2)

Community College
Hotel

Amoco Food Shop Number 1 Inc

$320,000.00

Chicago (2)

Gas Stations

BP Products North America Inc

$8,320,000.00

Addison
Aurora (2)
Bellwood
Bloomington
Bolingbrook
Chicago (2)
Crystal Lake
Des Plaines (2)
Effingham (2)
Elk Grove Village
Glen Ellyn
Hampshire
Huntley
Joliet (2)
Kankakee
Lake in the Hills
Lombard
McHenry
Morris
Mt. Vernon
Naperville (2)
Romeoville
Round Lake Beach
Round Lake Park
Summit
Third Lake
Troy
Volo
West Chicago
Woodridge
Zion

Gas Stations

Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association

$320,000.00

Carbondale
Carterville

University

Hotel

Gjovik Ford

$400,000.00

Plano
Sandwich

Car Dealerships

GPM Investments LLC

$319,751.44

Edgewood
St. Elmo

Gas Stations

ITSM Software Consultants Inc

$1,810,000.00

Algonquin (2)
Arlington Heights (2)
Bridgeview
Buffalo Grove
Chicago
Matteson
North Chicago
Roselle
West Chicago (2)

Shopping/Retail

Lanman Oil Company

$480,000.00

Charleston
Mattoon
Tuscola

Gas Stations

OBE Power Networks 1 LLC

$320,000.00

Ottawa (2)

Parks/Recreation

OSF Healthcare System

$320,000.00

Peoria (2)

Healthcare

Pilot Travel Centers LLC

$1,440,000.00

Decatur
Effingham
Gilman
Marion
Marshall
Oakwood
Rochelle
Vandalia
Woodhull

Gas Stations

PowerPort EVC LLC

$ 320,000.00

Ashkum
Bourbonnais

Shopping/Recreation

Red E Charging LLC

$2,079,402.00

Arcola
Atlanta
Bolingbrook
Brimfield
Chicago
Fulton
Loves Park
Marion
Peotone
Richton Park
Shorewood
Villa Park
Wilmette

Gas Stations

Rivian Automotive LLC

$920,000.00

Normal
Oak Brook
Springfield

Shopping/Retail

Road Ranger LLC

$1,600,000.00

Bourbonnais
Dixon
Grayville
Marion
Marshall
McLean
Minonk
Princeton
Rochelle
Springfield

Gas Stations

Shiner Management Group Inc

$320,000.00

Gurnee
Mundelein

Shopping/Retail

Sustainable Energies Corporation

$1,760,000.00

Country Club Hills
East Peoria
Glendale
Grayslake
Gurnee
McHenry
Melrose Park
Moline
Round Lake Beach
Waukegan (2)

Restaurants

Universal EV LLC

$2,945,292.00

East Peoria (2)
Princeton (2)
Casey
Sandoval
Salem
Granite City
Peoria
Decatur
Ottawa (5)
Gilman
Marion
Lincoln
Hoffman Estates
Chillicothe
Elk Grove Village

Hotels
Shopping/Retail

Victory Lane Ford Inc

$560,000.00

Carlinville
Litchfield

Car Dealerships

TOTAL

 $25,152,259.44

   


