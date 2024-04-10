Illinois EPA Announces $25.1 Million in Grant Awards for Public Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
ILLINOIS, April 10 - Grants will fund 643 New EV Fast Charging Ports at 141 Illinois Locations
"In Illinois, we're strategically turning our vision for a clean energy future into a reality," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to recent grant awards, my administration will double the number of publicly available fast charging ports—putting us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050."
"Through these grants, Illinois will increase the number of fast charging ports by over 100 percent, resulting in nearly 1,000 more fast charging ports available for Illinois' EV motorists and visitors," said Director Kim. "This is significant progress in building out EV charging infrastructure throughout Illinois, with more opportunities on the way."
These awards fund DCFC charging stations at publicly accessible locations (shopping centers, retail stores, gas stations, hotels, etc.) across the state. Additional points were awarded to projects in Equity Investment Eligible Communities.
A complete list of Round 1 Grantees is below.
|
Grantee
|
Award Amount
|
Location(s) of EV Chargers
|
Location Type
|
3216N Inc
|
$320,000.00
|
Elk Grove Village
|
Gas Stations
|
Adams Electric Cooperative
|
$277,814.00
|
Quincy (2)
|
Community College
|
Amoco Food Shop Number 1 Inc
|
$320,000.00
|
Chicago (2)
|
Gas Stations
|
BP Products North America Inc
|
$8,320,000.00
|
Addison
|
Gas Stations
|
Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association
|
$320,000.00
|
Carbondale
|
University
Hotel
|
Gjovik Ford
|
$400,000.00
|
Plano
|
Car Dealerships
|
GPM Investments LLC
|
$319,751.44
|
Edgewood
|
Gas Stations
|
ITSM Software Consultants Inc
|
$1,810,000.00
|
Algonquin (2)
|
Shopping/Retail
|
Lanman Oil Company
|
$480,000.00
|
Charleston
|
Gas Stations
|
OBE Power Networks 1 LLC
|
$320,000.00
|
Ottawa (2)
|
Parks/Recreation
|
OSF Healthcare System
|
$320,000.00
|
Peoria (2)
|
Healthcare
|
Pilot Travel Centers LLC
|
$1,440,000.00
|
Decatur
|
Gas Stations
|
PowerPort EVC LLC
|
$ 320,000.00
|
Ashkum
|
Shopping/Recreation
|
Red E Charging LLC
|
$2,079,402.00
|
Arcola
|
Gas Stations
|
Rivian Automotive LLC
|
$920,000.00
|
Normal
|
Shopping/Retail
|
Road Ranger LLC
|
$1,600,000.00
|
Bourbonnais
|
Gas Stations
|
Shiner Management Group Inc
|
$320,000.00
|
Gurnee
|
Shopping/Retail
|
Sustainable Energies Corporation
|
$1,760,000.00
|
Country Club Hills
|
Restaurants
|
Universal EV LLC
|
$2,945,292.00
|
East Peoria (2)
|
Hotels
|
Victory Lane Ford Inc
|
$560,000.00
|
Carlinville
|
Car Dealerships
|
TOTAL
|
$25,152,259.44