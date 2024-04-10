Illinois EPA Announces $25.1 Million in Grant Awards for Public Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

ILLINOIS, April 10 - Grants will fund 643 New EV Fast Charging Ports at 141 Illinois Locations





SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced $25.1 million is being awarded to 20 applicants for electric vehicle charging infrastructure under the Driving a Cleaner Illinois program. The grants will fund 643 new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 141 locations throughout the state. The awards are based on a Notice of Funding Opportunity issued in late 2023, seeking publicly accessible locations statewide. These grants were made possible through Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan and authorized under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) . In 2023, Illinois EPA awarded $12.6 million in Volkswagen Settlement funding for more than 300 new EV fast charging ports.





"In Illinois, we're strategically turning our vision for a clean energy future into a reality," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to recent grant awards, my administration will double the number of publicly available fast charging ports—putting us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050."





"Through these grants, Illinois will increase the number of fast charging ports by over 100 percent, resulting in nearly 1,000 more fast charging ports available for Illinois' EV motorists and visitors," said Director Kim. "This is significant progress in building out EV charging infrastructure throughout Illinois, with more opportunities on the way."





These awards fund DCFC charging stations at publicly accessible locations (shopping centers, retail stores, gas stations, hotels, etc.) across the state. Additional points were awarded to projects in Equity Investment Eligible Communities.





The Illinois EPA also recently announced Round 2 of CEJA EV charging funding, which includes the same eligible private-sector applicants and Level 3 DCFC Chargers, while also opening eligibility to units of local government and Level 2 chargers. More information about Round 2 is available at this link: https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/air-quality/driving-a-cleaner-illinois.html





A complete list of Round 1 Grantees is below.

Grantee Award Amount Location(s) of EV Chargers Location Type 3216N Inc $320,000.00 Elk Grove Village

Stone Park Gas Stations Adams Electric Cooperative $277,814.00 Quincy (2) Community College

Hotel Amoco Food Shop Number 1 Inc $320,000.00 Chicago (2) Gas Stations BP Products North America Inc $8,320,000.00 Addison

Aurora (2)

Bellwood

Bloomington

Bolingbrook

Chicago (2)

Crystal Lake

Des Plaines (2)

Effingham (2)

Elk Grove Village

Glen Ellyn

Hampshire

Huntley

Joliet (2)

Kankakee

Lake in the Hills

Lombard

McHenry

Morris

Mt. Vernon

Naperville (2)

Romeoville

Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Park

Summit

Third Lake

Troy

Volo

West Chicago

Woodridge

Zion Gas Stations

Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association $320,000.00 Carbondale

Carterville University Hotel Gjovik Ford $400,000.00 Plano

Sandwich Car Dealerships GPM Investments LLC $319,751.44 Edgewood

St. Elmo Gas Stations ITSM Software Consultants Inc $1,810,000.00 Algonquin (2)

Arlington Heights (2)

Bridgeview

Buffalo Grove

Chicago

Matteson

North Chicago

Roselle

West Chicago (2) Shopping/Retail Lanman Oil Company $480,000.00 Charleston

Mattoon

Tuscola Gas Stations OBE Power Networks 1 LLC $320,000.00 Ottawa (2) Parks/Recreation OSF Healthcare System $320,000.00 Peoria (2) Healthcare Pilot Travel Centers LLC $1,440,000.00 Decatur

Effingham

Gilman

Marion

Marshall

Oakwood

Rochelle

Vandalia

Woodhull Gas Stations PowerPort EVC LLC $ 320,000.00 Ashkum

Bourbonnais Shopping/Recreation

Red E Charging LLC $2,079,402.00 Arcola

Atlanta

Bolingbrook

Brimfield

Chicago

Fulton

Loves Park

Marion

Peotone

Richton Park

Shorewood

Villa Park

Wilmette Gas Stations Rivian Automotive LLC $920,000.00 Normal

Oak Brook

Springfield Shopping/Retail Road Ranger LLC $1,600,000.00 Bourbonnais

Dixon

Grayville

Marion

Marshall

McLean

Minonk

Princeton

Rochelle

Springfield Gas Stations Shiner Management Group Inc $320,000.00 Gurnee

Mundelein Shopping/Retail Sustainable Energies Corporation $1,760,000.00 Country Club Hills

East Peoria

Glendale

Grayslake

Gurnee

McHenry

Melrose Park

Moline

Round Lake Beach

Waukegan (2) Restaurants

Universal EV LLC $2,945,292.00 East Peoria (2)

Princeton (2)

Casey

Sandoval

Salem

Granite City

Peoria

Decatur

Ottawa (5)

Gilman

Marion

Lincoln

Hoffman Estates

Chillicothe

Elk Grove Village Hotels

Shopping/Retail Victory Lane Ford Inc $560,000.00 Carlinville

Litchfield Car Dealerships TOTAL $25,152,259.44



