Kreidler continues scrutiny of Change Healthcare

March 28, 2024

OLYMPIA — Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s office continues to monitor for impacts and disruptions to healthcare services caused by the recent cybersecurity event involving Change Healthcare.

Change Healthcare is a subsidiary of United Health Group that also operates Optum Solutions. The February 21, 2024 event compromised systems widely used by providers and insurers to fill prescriptions, approve medical services, and submit costs for reimbursement. The result has been delays for some patients in getting necessary medication, prior approvals and claims processed, and impeded reimbursement submissions and payments to hospitals, individual practitioners, and outpatient facilities and pharmacies across the state.

Kreidler’s office has requested that affected health carriers operating in Washington State make every effort to provide prompt assistance to health plan members and providers as they navigate these challenges.

This should include considering the importance of a provider's ability to treat and receive reimbursement for health care services the carrier has promised to cover for its health plan members.

“I expect health carriers will take the necessary steps to address any customer-related issues and mitigate barriers to receiving plan-provided services,” Kreidler said, adding that consumers should first seek resolution to Change Healthcare-related issues by contacting their health carrier. “However, my office is prepared to quickly intervene with any health carrier that doesn’t comply with state law in addressing a consumer’s issue.”

Visit UnitedHealth's website for additional updates on the Change Healthcare cybersecurity event. People may also report concerns to the OIC’s Customer Protection line at 1-800-562-6900.

