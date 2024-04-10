New Descartes MacroPoint™ Capabilities Help Combat Fraud in Transportation and Logistics

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the availability of Descartes MacroPoint™ FraudGuard to help freight brokers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs) and shippers identify and prevent fraudulent activities related to carrier information, load tracking, and shipment status. The new capabilities are now included as part of the subscription for the Descartes MacroPoint service.



“Fraud is a serious and growing problem in the industry. The costs associated with, for example, stolen loads, double brokering and mode switching, can be significant. Worse, it’s extremely challenging for stakeholders to find effective and timely resolutions when incidents do occur,” said Omer Ramušević, Director of Business Development, Swick Logistics. “With Descartes MacroPoint, we will have a new way to automate the early detection of potential fraud, which will be crucial to preventing disruptions for our customers, mitigating financial risk, and building trust with our shipper and carrier communities.”

Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard uses advanced technology to proactively assess and flag certain potential instances of carrier or driver fraud by evaluating billions of data points on freight location and status for accuracy. It helps to combat fraud by verifying the location of the freight and driver, blocking location tracking points that are determined to be false and managing the interaction with the customer when fraud is detected. The new capabilities help freight brokers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs) and shippers detect fraud early, save costs associated with the repercussions of fraud, improve carrier scorecards and carrier network performance, enhance trust with customers and carriers, and improve collaboration with carriers and partners when addressing concerns or disputes.

Descartes MacroPoint is a multimodal visibility platform designed to help freight brokers, 3PLs and shippers gain better visibility to their freight operations and shipments. Carriers can easily connect with the solution via GPS-based electronic logging device (ELD), transportation management systems (TMS), or mobile app-based tracking methods. The platform allows for increased control and management of the supply chain—with more efficient and high-quality data to improve communication and decision-making. Using Descartes MacroPoint, companies can enhance customer service, increase distribution efficiency, better collaborate with customers, suppliers and carriers, and minimize the impact of disruptions and late delivery penalties.

“Given the increasingly sophisticated tactics of bad actors combined with the sheer volume of data in transportation and logistics, it’s essential to have advanced capabilities to help monitor and minimize the impact of fraudulent activities,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “This is an industry-wide issue, and our capabilities help address these challenges, making Descartes MacroPoint an even more valuable freight visibility tool by facilitating a more secure logistics ecosystem.”

About Swick Logistics

Based in Naperville, IL, Swick Logistics is a full-service 3PL freight brokerage providing custom-tailored freight services—including dry van, expedited, flatbed, refrigerated, and special shipments—through its fleet and trusted partner carrier network to customers across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.swicklogistics.com .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.