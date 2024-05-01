The Sustainability Gala: A New Initiative for Sustainable Change and Social Equity
The Sustainability Gala: A New Initiative for Sustainable Change and Social Equity

— Walter Steele

May 1st, 2024 In an inspiring move towards fostering social equity in sustainability, Rocksteady Consulting together with the Creative Leaders Fund is proud to announce the launch of The Sustainability Gala.
— Walter Steele
May 1st, 2024 In an inspiring move towards fostering social equity in sustainability, Rocksteady Consulting together with the Creative Leaders Fund is proud to announce the launch of The Sustainability Gala. This landmark event, set to take place on May 24th 5-9pm, symbolizes a consorted effort to provide essential resources like fresh food, water, and clean energy as well as jobs and sustainable programs to impoverished communities in New York City and beyond while bringing new innovations to the leaders of industry.
As we unveil this initiative dedicated to making substantial environmental changes, the event will be marked by festivities and entertainment including music, sustainable fashion, food, drinks, and surprises, all in the spirit of supporting a sustainable future. The evening will feature keynote speaker Moses West, highlighting the importance of community involvement in achieving our goals while highlights strides made in sustainable fashion by Manny Jackson and Nacinimod Deodee.
New sustainable fashion garments will be on display with Thread Haus Co. while a sustainable fashion show by Nacinimod is taking place creating the contrasts and diversity that can still exist in sustainable fashion. Nacinimod has created bespoke wearable art for some of the most fashion forward risk takers and taste makers. Luminaries in the world of art and entertainment such as Erykah Badu, Common, Mos Def, Macy Grey, Music Soulchild, Junior Kelly have all been adorned by his eye catching works. Beside Manny Jackson’s unwavering dedication to repurposing materials from existing fashion apparel, breathing new life into fashion while contributing to sustainability, this will be a night to remember.
Attendees are encouraged to join us in formal attire for an evening of celebration, networking, and commitment to a cause that impacts us all. This initiative is not just a gala; it's a call to action for those who envision a sustainable and equitable future. Our tickets are on sale for $250. Join us in making history. Your support is crucial in bringing about the change we wish to see in the world. Location disclosed with ticket purchase. For tickets, please visit: www.thesustainabilitygala.org
