Attention Cerence Inc Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cerence Inc. (NasdaqGS: CRNC) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Cerence stock.

On November 22, 2021, the Company revealed that its revenue forecasts for the first quarter and the entire 2022 fiscal year were significantly below what analysts had predicted. Then, on February 7, 2022, it reported its first-quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2021, noting that turning bookings into revenue would take more time than initially anticipated. Consequently, this led to a reduction in its revenue expectations for the 2022 fiscal year and the complete withdrawal of its forecasts for the 2024 fiscal year. Additionally, the Company announced CFO Mark Gallenberger's retirement, set for March 11, 2022.

Following these events, the Company faced a securities class action lawsuit for not disclosing important information and for breaching federal securities laws, a case that is still in progress. Recently, the court overseeing this lawsuit rejected the Company's request to dismiss the case, thereby allowing the litigation to proceed.

