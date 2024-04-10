Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Applauds Governor Reynolds for Signing Immigration Law

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement, applauding Governor Kim Reynolds for signing a Texas-style immigration law that increases penalties for illegal reentry:

“Biden’s border crisis makes every American less safe. With drug cartels operating on both sides of the border, suspected terrorists flooding into our country, and human traffickers invading our communities, our country has never been more vulnerable. Not only has Biden left our border wide open, he has secretly flown illegal immigrants into our state in the dead of night. There is no doubt that in Biden’s America, every state is a border state. Iowa is sending a clear message that illegal reentry will not be tolerated. I applaud Governor Reynolds for taking action to protect Iowans while Biden refuses.”

Read the full bill here.

