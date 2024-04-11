Human-AI Collaboration Takes Center Stage as “Urlan, Cosmic Cat” Becomes an Amazon #1 Best Seller
They turned generative AI’s intrinsic limits into narrative solutions for graphic storytelling – and tell how it was done
Nothing short of extraordinary. The artificial intelligence-generated images are superlative. There are cats, giant spaceships, heavy weapons and bizarre mutations... What more could you want?”LANZAROTE, CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented fusion of AI art and bold human storytelling, Canary Islands-based Bee Lab Studio -- a new outfit founded by visionary writers Daniele Bonfanti & Valentina Kay -- launched "Urlan: Cosmic Cat,” which reached #1 of Amazon.com’s Best Sellers list in Comics, Manga & Graphic Novels, during a two-day free ebook promo.
— Luigi Musolino – World Fantasy Award Nominee
This unique graphic novella shows the incredible results which can be achieved today with text-to-image generators – Dall-E 3 in this case. It marks a significant milestone in the collaborative power of human creativity and AI. By turning generative AI’s limits into narrative strengths, the authors rebooted the way a story may be thought, and elevated the role of the robotic tool to a true co-creator. An in-depth and humorous “Making Of” shares with readers many details about process, challenges, and solutions, also including some of the most absurd and surreal throwaway material.
Key Features of the Project:
• Turning the emerging technology weaknesses into narrative strengths: intrinsic limits of generative AI, like randomness and lack of consistency are not curbed or fought against, but rather turned into narrative solutions and motives.
• AI-Powered Artistry: the black&white (plus yellow) pages are filled with vibrant, fully AI-generated artwork that brings the cosmic adventures of Urlan to life in a way never seen before.
• Engaging Narrative: a compelling story that blends elements of Science Fiction and Horror.
• Fascinating mix of organic and AI creativity: the authors and the AI worked side by side complementing each other in an entropic back-and-forth.
• Behind-the-Scenes Insights: the “Making Of” details the innovative process behind the creation of "Urlan: Cosmic Cat." From the main challenges met by the authors to the prompting techniques, including useful tips to fellow creators.
• An original interview with the AI artist: the “Making Of” also features an in-depth interview with ChatGPT itself.
Bee Lab’s first book project is a collaborative journey to explore the intersection of technology and art, leveraging AI as a full-blown co-creator rather than just a tool.
Synopsis:
Urlan, Cosmic Cat is a ground-breaking exploration of AI-human collaboration in graphic storytelling. Written, edited, lettered by Daniele Bonfanti and Valentina Kay, the art has been fully realized with OpenAI's Dall-E 3 through the ChatGPT Pro interface. A short but complete space adventure which weaves the emerging technology's strengths and weaknesses into narrative solutions. Delve into the “making of” section for a step-by-step look at the creative process, including useful tips, funny behind-the-scenes and a carnival of unused panels. Also featuring an exclusive interview with the AI artist itself, none other than ChatGPT.
At the fringes of the dreaded Triangle, a sector notorious for vanishing spaceships, the legendary temple ship Magnificat reemerges after a century. Enter Urlan—a daredevil, gun-for-hire cat armed to the fangs with a reconfigurable assault rifle and donning a twitchy holo-adaptive suit stuck on leather jacket mode. He's set to plunge headfirst into this cosmic enigma.
About the Creators:
A husband-and-wife duo, Bonfanti and Kay founded Bee Lab in 2023. Valentina Kay, editor, photographer, and writer, began her career managing cult indie publisher Edizioni XII in 2006, alongside a healthcare career that enriched her storytelling. At 42, she pivoted to full-time storytelling, co-founding Bee Lab in 2023 to merge creativity with technology in narrative arts. Valentina is also an avid adventurer, drawing from experiences in remote locales to enhance her narratives.
Daniele Bonfanti is an acclaimed author and editor, known for his translations of literary giants and his contributions to speculative fiction. His works span horror and science fiction, featured in prestigious anthologies and his own novels. A co-founder of Bee Lab, he brings his diverse experiences as a pianist, farmer, and beekeeper into his writing.
The couple's adventures from the Alps to the Atlantic fuel their rich, occult-themed works.
They reside in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, with their daughters.
Availability:
"Urlan: Cosmic Cat" is available on Amazon in both paperback and ebook format as an Amazon Exclusive – free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Readers can sample a generous PDF preview on Bee Lab’s website, where the complete “Making Of” essay is also published as a blog series.
