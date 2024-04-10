Humboldt Sponsors Holding Third Annual Drive-Thru BBQ Dinner Fundraiser May 1st

This is a press release from the Humboldt Sponsors:

Humboldt Sponsors announces its third annual “Kids are Winners!” Chicken Dinner Drive-thru Fundraiser – a benefit for Humboldt County youth – on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 4:30 p.m.—6:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 14th and I Streets, Eureka, in the back parking lot area.

The dinner menu will feature BBQ chicken, macaroni salad, beans, a roll and dessert for the price of $25.00 per meal. Rex Bohn, Humboldt County supervisor, will once again serve as grill master.

Dinner pre-orders are required, along with pre-payment, by Friday, April 22. Humboldt Sponsors is offering two convenient ways to pay: online at www.humboldtsponsors.org or by check, sent to Humboldt Sponsors – BBQ, 621 Valley View Drive, Eureka, CA 95503.

“Last year’s event was very successful, with more than 100 dinners ordered. All the money raised from this drive-thru dinner fundraiser stays right here in Humboldt and goes directly into our grants program to benefit local kids,” said Patti Dutton, event chair. “With the community’s support, we’ll be able to continue to provide funding for many youth programs and services.”

Each year in April, Humboldt Sponsors awards grants to local nonprofit, youth-related programs and organizations. This month, the organization will award a total of $104,060 among 69 individual grants, bringing the overall total of grant funding awarded locally since 1971 to $2,939,000.

Humboldt Sponsors, a local, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, consists of approximately 350 all-volunteer members. The organization is currently the largest provider of non-governmental funds for youth in Humboldt County.

For more information about the drive-thru dinner fundraiser, contact Tammy Curtis at 707-599-6686. To learn more about Humboldt Sponsors, or to become an associate member, go to www.humboldtsponsors.org.