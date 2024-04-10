Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of April 15, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in InMode Ltd. (INMD) Class Action – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against InMode Ltd. (“InMode” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INMD). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (i) the Company heavily discounted almost every device it sells; (ii) demand for the Company’s products was driven by InMode’s willingness to discount its products; (iii) the Company violated FDA regulations by engaging in off-label marketing and promoting products for treatment of indications for which they lack FDA approval; and (iv) the Company violated FDA regulations by failing to timely report injuries caused by its devices.



