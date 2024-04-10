Submit Release
Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sales increased 18.7% sequentially, reflecting improving business conditions.

Inventory decreased $4.0 million sequentially, reflecting focus on improving working capital levels.

LAFOX, Ill., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended March 2, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

"The sequential increase in sales and profitability is encouraging, reflecting the benefits of our diversification strategies as well as our team’s focus on enhancing profitability and strengthening our balance sheet. Sales growth at GES is even more impressive, considering last year’s third quarter benefited from a large order to an EV rail customer. Overall, our net sales continue to reflect the cyclical nature of sales to semiconductor wafer fab customers that had an $11.5 million negative impact on sales during the quarter. As we navigate this period, the success of our GES business demonstrates the importance of our diversification strategies as well as our focus on providing more engineered solutions to our growing global customer base,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

Throughout fiscal 2024 we have focused on decreasing inventory levels to better align with expected demand across our markets after a period of inventory growth, caused by supply chain constraints over the past several years. I am pleased with the progress our global teams are making as this quarter marks the first time we’ve seen a decline in inventory in more than two years. Overall, we continue to pursue significant long-term growth strategies that take advantage of opportunities created by recent government stimulus programs as well as global energy transition trends. Over the near-term, recent customer discussions indicate expected demand growth in the semiconductor and GES markets. As a result, we anticipate sequential sales growth in our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, as well as further improvements in profitability,” concluded Mr. Richardson.  

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 25.6% to $52.4 million compared to net sales of $70.4 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to lower net sales in PMT and Canvys. PMT sales decreased $15.7 million from last year’s third quarter primarily due to lower sales of manufactured products for the Company’s semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers. GES sales increased $0.1 million from last year’s third quarter, which included a large sale of EV locomotive battery modules that did not recur in fiscal 2024. Canvys sales decreased by $3.1 million, primarily due to short-term customer pushouts in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $0.7 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as higher CT tube and parts demand offset lower system sales.

Backlog totaled $147.7 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $150.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The sequential decline was in PMT and Canvys. GES backlog of $36.8 million increased from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 by $1.1 million.

Gross margin was 29.5% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 31.8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Without the under absorption of the Company’s manufacturing facility, management estimates that the Company’s consolidated gross margin for the fiscal 2024 third quarter would have been 31.0%. PMT gross margin decreased to 28.3% from 32.9% due to product mix and $0.8 million of manufacturing under absorption. GES’ gross margin increased to 26.6% from 25.7% due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 41.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 39.8% in the prior year’s third quarter as a result of an improved product mix. Canvys’ gross margin increased to 34.4% from 32.0% because of product mix.

Operating expenses were $14.4 million compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower incentive expenses, partially offset by higher R&D expenses in support of the Company’s growth initiatives.

The Company reported an operating income of $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $7.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was less than $0.1 million, compared to other income of $0.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax provision was $0.2 million or a 23.4% effective tax rate versus an income tax provision of $1.7 million or a 20.7% effective tax rate in the prior year’s third quarter.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash and investments were $18.9 million as of March 2, 2024, versus $22.8 million on December 2, 2023. The use of cash during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily resulted from a $5.3 million increase in accounts receivable, a $4.1 million decrease in accounts payable, and $0.4 million of capital expenditures related to the Company’s IT system, partially offset by a $4.0 million decrease in inventory.

Financial Summary for the Nine Months Ended March 2, 2024

  • Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 were $149.1 million, compared to net sales of $203.8 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Sales decreased by $34.6 million or 26.0% for PMT, $13.7 million or 42.6% for GES, $6.4 million or 21.2% for Canvys and less than $0.1 million or 0.3% for Richardson Healthcare.
  • Gross profit decreased to $45.2 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to $67.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin decreased to 30.3% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to 33.0% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, primarily because of product mix and manufacturing under absorption in PMT, product mix in GES, as well as increased scrap expense and manufacturing under absorption in Healthcare, partially offset by a favorable product mix and lower freight costs in Canvys.
  • Operating expenses increased 2.3% to $44.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to $43.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher salaries and R&D expenses, partially offset by lower incentive expense.
  • Operating income during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $0.5 million, compared to operating income of $23.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
  • Other expense for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, as compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
  • The income tax provision was $0.1 million or an effective tax rate of 39.2% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $5.3 million or an effective tax rate of 22.5% during the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
  • Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share versus net income of $18.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share during the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 29, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of May 10, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2024 results.  A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on April 11, 2024, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at www.rell.com.

In addition, the webcast link is available here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on July 31, 2023, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Nearly 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct.  We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

   
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 		 
   
    Unaudited     Audited  
    March 2, 2024     May 27, 2023  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,880     $ 24,981  
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $233 and $191, respectively     29,131       30,067  
Inventories, net     112,635       110,402  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,741       2,633  
Total current assets     163,387       168,083  
Non-current assets:            
Property, plant and equipment, net     20,723       20,823  
Intangible assets, net     1,704       1,892  
Right of use lease asset     3,120       2,457  
Deferred income taxes     4,471       4,526  
Other non-current assets     200       267  
Total non-current assets     30,218       29,965  
Total assets   $ 193,605     $ 198,048  
Liabilities            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 18,393     $ 23,535  
Accrued liabilities     12,660       12,026  
Lease liability current     1,234       1,028  
Total current liabilities     32,287       36,589  
Non-current liabilities:            
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities     96       98  
Lease liability non-current     1,886       1,429  
Other non-current liabilities     715       612  
Total non-current liabilities     2,697       2,139  
Total liabilities     34,984       38,728  
Stockholders’ Equity            
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,227 shares issued and outstanding on
March 2, 2024 and 12,140 shares issued and outstanding on May 27, 2023		     611       607  
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,052 shares issued
and outstanding on March 2, 2024 and 2,052 shares issued and
outstanding on May 27, 2023		     103       103  
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued            
Additional paid-in-capital     72,215       70,951  
Retained earnings     84,692       87,044  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,000       615  
Total stockholders' equity     158,621       159,320  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 193,605     $ 198,048  


   
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 		 
   
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    March 2, 2024     February 25, 2023     March 2, 2024     February 25, 2023  
Net sales   $ 52,375     $ 70,364     $ 149,086     $ 203,826  
Cost of sales     36,939       47,959       103,844       136,543  
Gross profit     15,436       22,405       45,242       67,283  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     14,430       14,779       44,710       43,704  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets           13       70       (12 )
Operating income     1,006       7,613       462       23,591  
Other expense (income):                        
Investment/interest income     (67 )     (76 )     (224 )     (179 )
Foreign exchange loss (gain)     101       (292 )     347       305  
Other, net     (7 )     (14 )     43       (29 )
Total other expense (income)     27       (382 )     166       97  
Income before income taxes     979       7,995       296       23,494  
Income tax provision     229       1,655       116       5,281  
Net income     750       6,340       180       18,213  
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax     (205 )     629       385       (710 )
Comprehensive income   $ 545     $ 6,969     $ 565     $ 17,503  
                         
Net income per share:                        
Common shares - Basic   $ 0.05     $ 0.46     $ 0.01     $ 1.33  
Class B common shares - Basic     0.05       0.41       0.01       1.19  
Common shares - Diluted     0.05       0.44       0.01       1.27  
Class B common shares - Diluted     0.05       0.40       0.01       1.15  
                         
Weighted average number of shares:                        
Common shares – Basic     12,227       12,047       12,208       11,893  
Class B common shares – Basic     2,052       2,052       2,052       2,053  
Common shares – Diluted     12,445       12,666       12,480       12,524  
Class B common shares – Diluted     2,052       2,052       2,052       2,053  
                         
Dividends per share:                        
Common share   $ 0.060     $ 0.060     $ 0.180     $ 0.180  
Class B common share     0.054       0.054       0.162       0.162  


   
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands) 		 
   
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    March 2, 2024     February 25, 2023     March 2, 2024     February 25, 2023  
Operating activities:                        
Net income   $ 750     $ 6,340     $ 180     $ 18,213  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     1,104       912       3,218       2,688  
Inventory provisions     173       115       450       310  
Share-based compensation expense     279       206       1,045       730  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets           13       70       (12 )
Deferred income taxes     (4 )     (1 )     42       27  
Change in assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (5,254 )     (7,189 )     998       (12,694 )
Inventories     3,974       (3,638 )     (2,246 )     (21,764 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     151       (153 )     (58 )     (578 )
Accounts payable     (4,072 )     (12 )     (5,204 )     784  
Accrued liabilities     247       (661 )     625       486  
Other     121       (192 )     164       397  
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,531 )     (4,260 )     (716 )     (11,413 )
Investing activities:                        
Capital expenditures     (401 )     (2,230 )     (3,057 )     (4,973 )
Proceeds from maturity of investments           5,000             5,000  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment                       193  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (401 )     2,770       (3,057 )     220  
Financing activities:                        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock           511       342       3,413  
Cash dividends paid on Common and Class B Common shares     (844 )     (834 )     (2,532 )     (2,484 )
Proceeds from short-term borrowing     3,744             3,744        
Repayment of short-term borrowing     (3,744 )           (3,744 )      
Other                 (119 )     (69 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (844 )     (323 )     (2,309 )     860  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (113 )     352       (19 )     (517 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (3,889 )     (1,461 )     (6,101 )     (10,850 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     22,769       26,106       24,981       35,495  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 18,880     $ 24,645     $ 18,880     $ 24,645  


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 and 2023
($ in thousands)
 
By Strategic Business Unit

Net Sales   Three Months Ended     FY24 vs. FY23
% Change
 		 
    March 2, 2024     February 25, 2023      
PMT   $ 31,163     $ 46,822       -33.4 %
GES     11,531       11,471       0.5 %
Canvys     6,590       9,685       -32.0 %
Healthcare     3,091       2,386       29.5 %
Total   $ 52,375     $ 70,364       -25.6 %


    Nine Months Ended     FY24 vs. FY23
% Change
 		 
    March 2, 2024     February 25, 2023      
PMT   $ 98,199     $ 132,761       -26.0 %
GES     18,534       32,275       -42.6 %
Canvys     23,770       30,177       -21.2 %
Healthcare     8,583       8,613       -0.3 %
Total   $ 149,086     $ 203,826       -26.9 %


Gross Profit   Three Months Ended  
    March 2, 2024     % of Net Sales     February 25, 2023     % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 8,815       28.3 %   $ 15,404       32.9 %
GES     3,070       26.6 %     2,948       25.7 %
Canvys     2,265       34.4 %     3,103       32.0 %
Healthcare     1,286       41.6 %     950       39.8 %
Total   $ 15,436       29.5 %   $ 22,405       31.8 %


    Nine Months Ended  
    March 2, 2024     % of Net Sales     February 25, 2023     % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 29,231       29.8 %   $ 44,950       33.9 %
GES     5,411       29.2 %     10,132       31.4 %
Canvys     8,070       34.0 %     9,364       31.0 %
Healthcare     2,530       29.5 %     2,837       32.9 %
Total   $ 45,242       30.3 %   $ 67,283       33.0 %


     
For Details Contact:   40W267 Keslinger Road
Edward J. Richardson Robert J. Ben PO BOX 393
Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
Phone: (630) 208-2320 (630) 208-2203 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550
     

