SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Shoals Technologies Group Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Shoals Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) for securities law violations.



What is this all about?

On November 7, 2023, Shoals took a $50.2 million warranty charge to address a wire pullback issue the Company had previously told investors was adequately accounted for. Shares of Shoals fell more than 20% over the following two days.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Shoals Technology Group, Inc. stock between May 17, 2022 and November 7, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 21, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

