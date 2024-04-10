Submit Release
Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release first quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: April 30, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899

Conference ID: 3641459
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 13 million app downloads and has collected nearly 26 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

 


