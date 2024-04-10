Submit Release
MediaAlpha To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 1, 2024

Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here.

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with passcode 3028544.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

