Orion West Launches Outreach Program: Creating Jobs and Providing Free Healthcare Access in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion West Medical Group is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Outreach Program, aimed at creating jobs and expanding access to healthcare services in the Las Vegas community. With a focus on partnership with Abundabox, a free healthcare service, Orion West is committed to making a tangible impact on the lives of individuals in need.
The Outreach Program represents a significant investment in the local economy, with the creation of hundreds of job opportunities right here in Las Vegas. Through the program, Orion West plans to recruit and train 300 outreach members who will be responsible for connecting individuals with vital healthcare services provided by Abundabox.
“We are excited to launch our Outreach Program, not only to expand access to healthcare but also to create job opportunities for members of our community,” says Michael Stokes, the visionary behind Orion West Medical Group. “By partnering with Abundabox, we are able to offer free healthcare services to those who need it most, while also stimulating economic growth and providing meaningful employment opportunities.”
Abundabox is a free healthcare service that offers a wide range of medical services, including primary care, specialty services, a cellular device, mental health help, and medication assistance. Through the partnership with Orion West, individuals in need will have access to these services at no cost, removing barriers to preventative healthcare access and improving overall community health.
The Outreach Program will operate seven days a week, from 8 am to 8 pm, providing flexibility for both outreach members and individuals seeking healthcare services.
“We believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial or housing situation,” says Michael Stokes. “By partnering with Abundabox, we are able to reach more individuals in need and provide them with the care and support they deserve.”
Orion West invites entrepreneurs, investors, and community members to join them in their mission to make healthcare accessible to all. Those interested in supporting the Outreach Program or learning more about partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact Orion West Medical Group.
For more information about Orion West’s Outreach Program and its partnership with Abundabox, please contact:
Ashten Adams
Vice President of Operations
Orion West Medical Group
Phone: (725) 587-5763
Email: ashtena@orionwestmedical.com
About Orion West Medical Group:
Orion West Medical Group is a leading healthcare organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and quality healthcare services to the homeless, uninsured, and underinsured populations of America. With a commitment to innovation and community engagement, Orion West is transforming the healthcare landscape in Las Vegas and beyond.
This press release was prepared and distributed by Orion West Medical Group.
Ashten Adams
The Outreach Program represents a significant investment in the local economy, with the creation of hundreds of job opportunities right here in Las Vegas. Through the program, Orion West plans to recruit and train 300 outreach members who will be responsible for connecting individuals with vital healthcare services provided by Abundabox.
“We are excited to launch our Outreach Program, not only to expand access to healthcare but also to create job opportunities for members of our community,” says Michael Stokes, the visionary behind Orion West Medical Group. “By partnering with Abundabox, we are able to offer free healthcare services to those who need it most, while also stimulating economic growth and providing meaningful employment opportunities.”
Abundabox is a free healthcare service that offers a wide range of medical services, including primary care, specialty services, a cellular device, mental health help, and medication assistance. Through the partnership with Orion West, individuals in need will have access to these services at no cost, removing barriers to preventative healthcare access and improving overall community health.
The Outreach Program will operate seven days a week, from 8 am to 8 pm, providing flexibility for both outreach members and individuals seeking healthcare services.
“We believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial or housing situation,” says Michael Stokes. “By partnering with Abundabox, we are able to reach more individuals in need and provide them with the care and support they deserve.”
Orion West invites entrepreneurs, investors, and community members to join them in their mission to make healthcare accessible to all. Those interested in supporting the Outreach Program or learning more about partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact Orion West Medical Group.
For more information about Orion West’s Outreach Program and its partnership with Abundabox, please contact:
Ashten Adams
Vice President of Operations
Orion West Medical Group
Phone: (725) 587-5763
Email: ashtena@orionwestmedical.com
About Orion West Medical Group:
Orion West Medical Group is a leading healthcare organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and quality healthcare services to the homeless, uninsured, and underinsured populations of America. With a commitment to innovation and community engagement, Orion West is transforming the healthcare landscape in Las Vegas and beyond.
This press release was prepared and distributed by Orion West Medical Group.
Ashten Adams
Orion West Medical Group
+1 725-587-5763
email us here