Soccer Camps Pro Selects Kaptiva Sports as Official Travel Management Partner for Elite European Club Partnerships
Soccer Camps Pro, a digital space helping families find the perfect youth soccer experience, announced it has selected to start a travel management collaboration with the Spanish sporting experience company, Kaptiva Sports.
The partnership between Soccer Camps Pro and Kaptiva Sports will provide participants from Soccer Camp Pro’s extensive roster of 100+ soccer camps this summer with the exclusive opportunity to further their soccer development abroad. Through unique training experiences organized by Kaptiva Sports, invited participants will have the chance to elevate their skills and immerse themselves in the rich football culture of Europe.
"With Kaptiva Sports' support, we are excited to expand our clients' horizons beyond North America, offering them access to top-notch training experiences with some of the best clubs in the world," mentions Marc Bigas, President at Soccer Camps Pro.
Through this alliance, participants of Soccer Camps Pro can look forward to high-quality experiences not only in the United States and Canada but also in Europe.
