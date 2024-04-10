Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,330 in the last 365 days.

Soccer Camps Pro Selects Kaptiva Sports as Official Travel Management Partner for Elite European Club Partnerships

Soccer Camps Pro Green Logo

Soccer Camps Pro Logo

Kaptiva Sports Logo

Kaptiva Sports Logo

Soccer Camps Pro partners with Kaptiva Sports to offer exclusive soccer experiences abroad, expanding horizons beyond North America.

With Kaptiva Sports' support, we are excited to expand our clients' horizons beyond North America, offering them access to top-notch training experiences with some of the best clubs in the world”
— Marc Bigas
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soccer Camps Pro Selects Kaptiva Sports as Official Travel Management Partner for Elite European Club Partnerships
Soccer Camps Pro, a digital space helping families find the perfect youth soccer experience, announced it has selected to start a travel management collaboration with the Spanish sporting experience company, Kaptiva Sports.

The partnership between Soccer Camps Pro and Kaptiva Sports will provide participants from Soccer Camp Pro’s extensive roster of 100+ soccer camps this summer with the exclusive opportunity to further their soccer development abroad. Through unique training experiences organized by Kaptiva Sports, invited participants will have the chance to elevate their skills and immerse themselves in the rich football culture of Europe.

"With Kaptiva Sports' support, we are excited to expand our clients' horizons beyond North America, offering them access to top-notch training experiences with some of the best clubs in the world," mentions Marc Bigas, President at Soccer Camps Pro.

Through this alliance, participants of Soccer Camps Pro can look forward to high-quality experiences not only in the United States and Canada but also in Europe.

Marketing
Soccer Camps Pro
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Soccer Camps Pro Selects Kaptiva Sports as Official Travel Management Partner for Elite European Club Partnerships

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more