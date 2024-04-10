USS Carney (DDG 64) continues deployment in 6th Fleet AOR/STRAITS OF MESSINA/PALERMO PORT VISIT

"Navigating the Strait of Messina has historical significance as a mariner, as the uniqueness of the transit has been highlighted in myths and legends, with the most notable being the Odyssey. The strong currents and whirlpools within the strait coupled with the proximity to land makes this transit a not only a challenge for the bridge watch standers, but an unforgettable experience.” Lt. Monica Sullivan, the Carney’s Navigator explains. “The strait is 17 nautical miles long and at its narrowest point, 1.6 nautical miles wide with heavy ferry traffic crossing lanes of merchants and pleasure craft."

Carney entered the C6F area of operations after her Suez transit, and will be working with regional Allies and partners in support of U.S. and NATO commitment to maritime security in Europe and Africa. While in the Red Sea, Carney provided extensive support and defense for vessels transiting and supported the free flow of commerce. Carney will continue to provide a persistent stabilizing force in the Mediterranean and the crew looks forward to some rest after a demanding deployment thus far. During the visit, Sailors will get a chance to visit historic sites and enjoy liberty in Palermo.

“It has been over five years since a ship visited Palermo, and we are excited to have the opportunity to do so,” said Cmdr. Jeremy D. Robertson, commanding officer of Carney. “Palermo has a rich history and the crew is excited to explore and experience the beautiful scenery and culture while we are there.”

The Carney deployed from Mayport, FL, September 27th, 2023, and has conducted numerous operations in support of maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

“Our crew is excited to enter this next phase of our deployment and continues to sail alongside our partners and Allies,” explained Robertson. “Carney’s deployment continues to exhibit our commitment to the 5th and 6th Fleet regions, and we look forward to collaborating with our counterparts to ensure maritime security, safety of commerce, and freedom of navigation.”

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Team, PAO@ddg64.navy.mil.