Orion West Medical Group: Pioneering Accessible Healthcare For All
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion West Medical Group proudly announces its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare accessibility in Las Vegas and beyond. As a primary healthcare facility dedicated to serving the homeless, uninsured, and underinsured populations of America, Orion West is reshaping the landscape of medical care by prioritizing inclusivity and compassion.
At Orion West, healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. That’s why Orion West is thrilled to offer comprehensive services with absolutely no out-of-pocket costs. From primary care to specialized treatments, a renowned team of doctors, each a leader in their respective fields, delivers high-quality medical care with unparalleled expertise and dedication.
In addition to medical services, Orion West goes above and beyond to address the holistic needs of all patients. Orion West provides free housing assistance, vocational training, job placement services, and personalized plans crafted by dedicated social workers. The goal is to empower individuals to reclaim their health and their lives, fostering a brighter future for all.
Furthermore, Orion West boasts an on-site pharmacy with no co-pays, ensuring seamless access to essential medications. The range of services includes primary care, wound care, asthma/allergy treatment, infusion therapy, women’s health services, infectious disease treatment, imaging, dentistry, psychosocial support, spinal and pain management services, as well as drug aversion and alcohol addiction treatment, and many more.
Orion West Medical Group stands as a beacon of hope, championing equitable healthcare for all. Orion West invites the community to join in the mission to create a healthier, more compassionate world.
This mission is pioneered and founded by Michael Stokes.
Mission statement: “Bringing leaders together to become agents of change.”
“Be the author of your own obituary.” -Michael Stokes
“The day we’re born doesn’t matter. The day we die doesn’t matter. It’s what we do in between.” -Michael Stokes
About Orion West Medical Group:
Orion West Medical Group is a primary healthcare facility based in Las Vegas, dedicated to providing comprehensive and quality healthcare services to the homeless, uninsured, and underinsured populations of America. With a team of renowned doctors and a commitment to accessibility and compassion, Orion West is transforming the healthcare landscape, one patient at a time.
About Orion West Medical Group:
Orion West Medical Group is a primary healthcare facility based in Las Vegas, dedicated to providing comprehensive and quality healthcare services to the homeless, uninsured, and underinsured populations of America. With a team of renowned doctors and a commitment to accessibility and compassion, Orion West is transforming the healthcare landscape, one patient at a time.
Orion West Medical Group
+1 725-587-5763
