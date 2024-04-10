31st Shipbuilding Quadrilateral Meeting to Foster Collaboration and Innovation Among Allied Navies

"QUADLAT provides a valuable platform for open dialogue and partnership building among our allied navies," said Ms. Bilyana Anderson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Ships. "This year, we aim to leverage this opportunity to share experiences, highlight advancements in strengthening the shipbuilding and repair industrial base, and exchange lessons learned to enhance our collective capabilities."

The meeting will coincide with the 2024 Sea Air Space Exposition, taking place from April 8th to 10th, 2024. QUADLAT participants are encouraged to attend this leading maritime exposition, which showcases the latest advancements in maritime, defense, and energy technology.

“The Coast Guard is regularly operating around the globe with our partner nations. QUADLAT provides an excellent opportunity to share our collective shipbuilding experiences to maximize learning across all of our programs and create more global maritime capability.” said RADM Chad Jacoby, USCG Director of Acquisition Programs.

The Shipbuilding Quadrilateral meeting underscores the commitment of allied nations to collaborative innovation and knowledge sharing. By enhancing strategic partnerships, these nations aim to maintain maritime superiority and ensure the readiness of their naval forces to address evolving challenges. The event supports Secretary Del Toro’s call for a Maritime Statecraft encompassing a national, whole-of-government effort to build comprehensive U.S. and allied maritime power, both commercial and naval.