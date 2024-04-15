Riga of R RIGA CONSULTING to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ALTOS HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader's way of being is the most powerful leadership lever they have. The ultimate goal of executive coaching is to help leaders fully own their experience in how they respond to challenges and build resilience with greater self-awareness, optionality, confidence, and intentionality by focusing on mindset conditioning.

Roberta Riga is the founder of R RIGA CONSULTING, dedicated to executive coaching and leadership development.

Based in Silicon Valley, Roberta works one-on-one with executives and leadership teams to help them become the best version of themselves in performing at their maximum capacity to drive business results.

“The executives that I work with are largely in the tech space, but my coaching spans all industries and geographies,” says Roberta. “I coach the human being that happens to inhabit a leadership role. Coaching is not all about behavioral tactics and strategies. It’s about deep introspection, vulnerability, discovery and how we relate to self and others. It's about really knowing ourselves and integrating all aspects of our being with authenticity and intention.”

Roberta holds a BA in psychology from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in organization development from the University of San Francisco. She has over 25 years of experience with leadership across more than 100 companies. She spent the first part of her career in top HR executive roles for Media Vision, Wired, Shopping.com, Interval Research, BioWare/Pandemic Studios, and Zynga, and consulting for numerous other companies. She also served as the COO for Humanity United, a human rights organization, before shifting her independent practice, R RIGA CONSULTING, exclusively to executive coaching and leadership development.

“Traveling the Jungian Hero’s Journey into the unknown to deeply understand and fully own our mind’s conditioned patterns of perception and reactivity that set the foundation for the subjective reality we co-create is incredibly empowering and liberating,” says Roberta. “I wish I had an executive coach in my earlier career to help me understand my conditioned response to stressful situations and help me navigate those challenges more masterfully.”

Roberta’s coaching approach is highly customized and results-oriented, positioning workplace challenges as engagement opportunities for deeper transformation and growth. A typical coaching engagement includes 360-feedback from key stakeholders reflecting how leaders show up and impact their external environment, and an emotional intelligence (EQ) profile providing a snapshot of their internal experience with stress, conflict, challenge or change. The EQ profile offers insight into connecting how we were socialized with our current patterned perceptions and responses at work and opens the door for more conscious and accelerated high-performance leadership and to building future leadership literacies.

What makes coaching successful is a genuine willingness to be vulnerable, explore, and push your own comfort edge to maximize growth. If done in earnest, it’s going to be uncomfortable – growth always is. Roberta says she’s most proud of the leaders she works with who have had the courage and trust to delve openly into that development journey and what they have achieved as a result. “It gives me immense pleasure to see them thrive in increasingly complex and ambiguous environments with greater leadership consciousness and confidence.”

Close Up Radio will feature Roberta Riga in an interview with Jim Masters on April 17th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

Roberta is available for one-on-one coaching sessions at https://intro.co/RobertaRiga

For more information, visit https://rrigaconsulting.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberta-riga-88366340/