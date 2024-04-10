Minister Gwede Mantashe hands over Mpindweni Clinic in Umzimvubu, 12 Apr

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will, on Friday 12 April 2024, officially hand over Mpindweni Clinic, a Samancor Western Chrome Mine Social and Labour Plan (SLP) project, to the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo (MP) in Umzimvubu, Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Eastern Cape.

The Mpindweni Clinic was constructed by a Samancor Western Chrome Mine as part of the company’s SLP initiatives in partnership with the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

Social and Labour Plans are implemented to enhance the quality of life in mine communities and to ensure that holders of Mining Rights and Production Rights contribute towards the socio-economic development of the areas in which they operate as provided for in the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

Minister Mantashe and Deputy Minister Dhlomo will be joined by the MEC of Health in the Eastern Cape; Executive Mayor of Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Umzimvubu Local Municipality Mayor and Senior Managers from Samancor Western Chrome Mine.

Members of the media are invited to the official hand over of Mpindweni Clinic as follows:

Date: Friday, 12 April 2024

Time: 8h00

Venue: Mpindweni Clinic - KwaBhaca, Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Eastern Cape.

