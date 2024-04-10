Seven Years In: Governor Ivey Continues to Prioritize Alabama’s Infrastructure, Announces Rebuild Alabama Funding for Statewide Road and Bridge Projects

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today, marking her seventh year in office as governor, announced that more than $7.9 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various, statewide road and bridge projects, highlighting her enduring dedication to enhancing Alabama’s infrastructure since day one.

Governor Ivey, recognizing the critical infrastructure needs of the state, championed the Rebuild Alabama Act, which created the Annual Grant Program responsible for this allocation. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“I am thrilled to announce the significant allocation of over $7.9 million in state funding to address crucial road and bridge projects across our state, especially as I mark the seven-year milestone since taking office,” said Governor Ivey. “From the onset of my tenure, improving Alabama’s roads has been my commitment, and this investment underscores our dedication to modernizing infrastructure and enhancing transportation networks to support our communities. Through Rebuild Alabama, we are continuing to lay the critical foundation for a more prosperous Alabama.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed a total of over $3.3 million in local matching funds. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

With this round of funding, almost $150 million in state transportation has been awarded through the local grant programs created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

The list of projects can be viewed here.

