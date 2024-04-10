College of Health Solutions course to explore science behind longevity, well-being

Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions has responded to the surge in interest in blue zones — those rare communities where some of the oldest people on Earth reside — with a new, self-paced introductory course called Blue Zones Advocate.

The online, self-paced course is designed for lifelong learners interested in exploring the science behind longevity and well-being. Learners will discover the origins and benefits of the Blue Zone principles and how to incorporate those practices into their own lives.

“We are excited to make practical health solutions more accessible to all by offering this online course in partnership with Blue Zones,” Deborah Helitzer, dean of the College of Health Solutions said. “At ASU, our mission is translating scientific discoveries into actions that improve the health of the people and communities we serve. We are grateful to collaborate with such an innovative and like-minded partner as Blue Zones that shares our commitment to meeting people where they are and helping to improve their overall well-being.”

Blue Zones Advocate course details

Registration for the course is now open.

Later this year, ASU will offer an advanced course for people working in health care or those seeking to expand their education into the Blue Zones model.

Blue Zones uses evidence-based principles to help people live longer and better lives. The company’s work is rooted in research done by founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner.

The Blue Zones Advocate course is designed for a wide audience, including individuals seeking to improve their overall health, those interested in preventive health care strategies and anyone curious about the science of longevity.

Blue Zones CEO Ben Leedle said the organization was thrilled to partner with the College of Health Solutions in making this information more widely available.

“ASU's reputation for excellence in education and online learning makes them the perfect partner to share the Blue Zones principles and empower individuals to live better, longer on a global scale," Leedle said.