FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 10, 2024

Governor Parson Announces $5 Million in Equipment Grants to Missouri Law Enforcement, Fire Service, and EMS Providers

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Public Safety has approved 70 grants totaling $5 million to law enforcement, fire service, and EMS providers in class three counties across the state for new equipment to allow first responders to better respond to emergencies and provide additional protection as they do their jobs. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's officer here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov