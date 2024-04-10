[Latest] Global Electric Construction Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 67.4 Billion by 2033 at a 18.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Electric Construction Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 67.4 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, JCB, Deere & Company (John Deere), Doosan Infracore Co Ltd., Wacker Neuson SE, XCMG Group, SANY Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Manitou Group, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Electric Construction Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Equipment (Electric Excavators, Electric Loaders, Electric Dozers, Electric Cranes, Electric Trucks, Electric Others (Pavers, Compactors, etc.)), By Application (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction), By Power Source (Battery Electric Construction Equipment, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Construction Equipment), By Battery Capacity (Low Capacity (Below 50 kWh), Medium Capacity (50-200 kWh), High Capacity (Above 200 kWh)), By Battery Chemistry (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead-acid Batteries, Nickel-based Batteries, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electric Construction Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 67.4 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Electric Construction Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives: Stringent environmental regulations and increasing sustainability initiatives drive the growth of the Electric Construction Equipment Market. Governments worldwide are enforcing emission standards, prompting construction companies to adopt electric equipment to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with regulations.

Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency: Electric construction equipment offers significant cost savings and operational efficiencies over traditional diesel-powered machinery. Lower fuel costs, reduced maintenance expenses, and longer equipment lifespan contribute to the market’s growth as businesses seek more economical solutions.

Technological Advancements and Innovation: Rapid technological advancements and innovation in battery technology, electric motors, and power management systems propel market growth. Manufacturers are developing more efficient and powerful electric equipment, addressing performance limitations, and expanding the range of applications for electric construction machinery.

Shift Towards Sustainable Construction Practices: Growing awareness of sustainability and the adoption of green construction practices are driving the demand for electric construction equipment. Contractors and project developers prioritize environmentally friendly solutions, favoring electric machinery that minimizes noise pollution, reduces emissions, and promotes eco-friendly construction practices.

Government Incentives and Subsidies: Government incentives, subsidies, and tax benefits for the adoption of electric vehicles and equipment stimulate market growth. Many countries offer financial incentives to encourage the transition to electric construction equipment, making it more financially viable for construction companies to invest in electric alternatives.

Increasing Demand for Urban Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Projects: The rise in urbanization and infrastructure development projects, coupled with the expansion of renewable energy initiatives, fuels the demand for electric construction equipment. Urban construction projects prioritize noise reduction and environmental sustainability, driving the adoption of electric machinery suited for urban environments. Similarly, renewable energy projects require eco-friendly construction solutions, further boosting the market for electric equipment in the construction sector.

Electric Construction Equipment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) made a strategic investment in Limach, a Dutch electric excavator manufacturer. This investment aligns with Volvo CE’s long-term electrification strategy, providing an opportunity to expand its electromobility portfolio and enhance its position in the electric construction equipment market.

In 2023, Deere & Company played a pivotal role in advancing the electric construction equipment market. The introduction of the 310 X-Tier E-Power Backhoe at CONEXPO 2023, currently in field testing, demonstrates a powerful electric backhoe loader with performance comparable to diesel counterparts, offering zero emissions and reduced noise. The 244 X-Tier Compact Wheel Loader, also launched at the same event, emphasizes operator comfort and enhanced productivity.

In 2022, John Deere and Wacker Neuson entered a global agreement for the development of excavators in the 0-9-metric ton range. The collaboration involves Wacker Neuson manufacturing excavators below five metric tons, while John Deere takes charge of design, manufacturing, and technology innovation for models ranging between 5-9 metric tons, showcasing a strategic partnership for excavator development.

Electric Construction Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Electric Construction Equipment Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The electric construction equipment market experienced supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, restrictions, and disruptions in global logistics affected the production and delivery of components, impacting the availability of electric machinery.

Delayed Construction Projects: The pandemic led to delays in construction projects, affecting the demand for construction equipment, including electric variants. Uncertainties in project timelines and financial constraints slowed down investments in new equipment during the pandemic.

Government Stimulus and Investments: Governments worldwide are implementing stimulus packages and infrastructure investments to revive economies post-COVID. Increased spending on construction and infrastructure projects creates a demand for electric construction equipment, facilitating market recovery.

Focus on Sustainable Construction Practices: The global emphasis on sustainability post-COVID fuels the demand for electric construction equipment. As construction practices align with green initiatives, the market benefits from the increased adoption of eco-friendly machinery, accelerating recovery.

Renewed Construction Activity: The easing of lockdowns and the resumption of construction projects contribute to market recovery. As construction activity regains momentum, the demand for electric construction equipment rises, driven by the need for efficient and sustainable solutions.

Technology Integration and Innovation: Post-pandemic recovery involves increased integration of technology and innovation in construction practices. Electric construction equipment, known for its advanced features, benefits from the industry’s focus on technological advancements, boosting demand.

Renewed Focus on Health and Safety: The pandemic underscored the importance of health and safety in construction sites. Electric construction equipment, with its lower noise levels and reduced emissions, aligns with health and safety priorities, driving its adoption as construction firms prioritize worker well-being in the recovery phase.

Increased Environmental Awareness: The pandemic heightened global awareness of environmental concerns. Post-COVID, there is a stronger emphasis on sustainable practices, including the adoption of electric construction equipment. Construction companies and project developers, now more environmentally conscious, are choosing electric alternatives to align with green building standards and corporate sustainability goals, further boosting the recovery of the electric construction equipment market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Electric Construction Equipment Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising.

Electric Construction Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

The Electric Construction Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the trend revolves around the integration of electric construction equipment with smart technologies. The emphasis is on leveraging IoT, telematics, and real-time monitoring for enhanced data analytics, performance insights, and operational efficiency. This region prioritizes digitization to optimize construction processes and reduce environmental impact.

Europe: Europe focuses on creating a circular economy within the Electric Construction Equipment Market. The trend involves enhancing product life cycles, promoting recycling of components, and adopting sustainable manufacturing practices. Circular design principles guide the development of electric machinery, aligning with the region’s commitment to environmental stewardship and resource conservation.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region emphasizes the expansion of charging infrastructure for electric construction equipment. The trend involves significant investments in developing a comprehensive and accessible charging network. Governments and private entities collaborate to accelerate the growth of infrastructure, addressing the key challenge of charging accessibility and supporting the widespread adoption of electric machinery.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the trend centers on adapting electric construction equipment for challenging terrains and extreme conditions. The focus is on developing robust and versatile machinery capable of meeting the demands of diverse landscapes. The region explores innovations in design and technology to enhance the performance and durability of electric equipment in challenging construction environments.

Browse the full “Electric Construction Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Equipment (Electric Excavators, Electric Loaders, Electric Dozers, Electric Cranes, Electric Trucks, Electric Others (Pavers, Compactors, etc.)), By Application (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction), By Power Source (Battery Electric Construction Equipment, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Construction Equipment), By Battery Capacity (Low Capacity (Below 50 kWh), Medium Capacity (50-200 kWh), High Capacity (Above 200 kWh)), By Battery Chemistry (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead-acid Batteries, Nickel-based Batteries, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-construction-equipment-market/





List of the prominent players in the Electric Construction Equipment Market:

Caterpillar Inc.

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

JCB

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Doosan Infracore Co Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

XCMG Group

SANY Group

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Manitou Group

Others

The Electric Construction Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Equipment

Electric Excavators

Electric Loaders

Electric Dozers

Electric Cranes

Electric Trucks

Electric Others (Pavers, Compactors, etc.)

By Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

By Power Source

Battery Electric Construction Equipment

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Construction Equipment

By Battery Capacity

Low Capacity (Below 50 kWh)

Medium Capacity (50-200 kWh)

High Capacity (Above 200 kWh)

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium-ion Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Nickel-based Batteries

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

