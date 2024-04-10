Celebration of Life for Carrie (West) Powell

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Carrie (West) Powell

A celebration of life to honor Carrie (West) Powell will be held at Beginnings in Briceland on Saturday, April 27, starting at 2 p.m. All are invited and welcome to attend.

Carrie was a graduate of South Fork High School class of 1984. Carrie left us on August 23, 2023, and her family would very much like to include hers, and our, friends in a gathering to say goodbye. Please join us in this celebration of life and help us re-live our memories of Carrie. Your presence would mean a lot to us as we honor and share our memories of Carrie together. The celebration will be held at the beautiful Beginnings octagon in Briceland. Their address is 5 Cemetery Rd., Redway, CA, but the facility is actually 5.7 miles west of Redway near Briceland. A GPS app is usually sufficient, or you can find helpful directions to Beginnings at this URL: https://beginningsbriceland. org/contact/(https:// beginningsbriceland.org/ contact/).

Light snacks, desserts, and beverages (no alcohol) will be provided. For those who have asked to contribute something, or who have dietary restrictions (gluten free?), you are welcome to bring something to share, but it is not expected. Since we have no idea how many might attend, and we want to be sure we have enough food for everyone, could we ask that you send a brief email with the number of attendees you anticipate to me, Carrie’s mom, at [email protected]. We’re looking forward to the comfort you will bring to us.